US President Donald Trump has again reiterated on mediation between India and Pakistan over Kashmir. He said tensions have been decreased now compared to last 2 weeks.

The US President Donald Trump has said relations between India and Pakistan have been less heated now compared to the situation which was 2 weeks ago. He reiterated help to resolve issues between India and Pakistan if both the South-Asian counties want him to interfere. The statement from Trump came a few days after his meeting with PM Narendra Modi in France on the sidelines of the G7 summit.

Talking to the media at the White House, Donal Trump said India and Pakistan have Kashmir conflict from a very long time but he feels little heated has decreased now.

Notably, tensions between India and Pakistan were on the peak in recent days after the Centre revoked Article 370 and bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir. Replying to a question on his assessment on the situation between India and Pakistan, the US President said he gets along with both countries very well and is willing to help both the countries. Trump added that PM Modi and PM Khan knows what he is going to offer.

Earlier in July, Pakistan PM Imran Khan had visited Trump when the US President Trump offered to mediate on Kashmir issue. Soon after Trump’s statement, India rejected the offer and made it clear that Kashmir issue was bilateral. The Ministery of External Affairs (MEA) also junked Trump’s claim that PM Modi asked him to mediate over Kashmir issue.

During his meeting with Modi in France last month, Trump had said Kashmir is an issue that needs to be resolved between India and Pakistan.

