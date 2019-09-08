US President Donald Trump cancelled the peace negotiations with the Taliban leaders after the insurgent group accepted that they were behind the Kabul attack that took place last Thursday. Trump wrote on Twitter, Taliban leaders don't have the power to make a peace deal and meaningful agreement.

US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that he called off the peace talks with the Taliban leaders. In a series of tweets the United States president said he cancelled the peace negotiations with the Taliban after the insurgent group admitted that they were behind the recent Kabul attack that killed a US soldier and 11 other people.

Trump took to Twitter saying, if the Taliban cannot agree to the ceasefire during the important peace talks, and could kill 12 innocent people, then the Taliban leaders do not have the power to make a meaningful agreement.

….only made it worse! If they cannot agree to a ceasefire during these very important peace talks, and would even kill 12 innocent people, then they probably don’t have the power to negotiate a meaningful agreement anyway. How many more decades are they willing to fight? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 7, 2019

Trump also said that he had been planning to meet Taliban leaders secretly at Camp David on Sunday. The US president added that he immediately cancelled the meeting after the Taliban accepted the responsibility of the attack in Kabul which killed one American soldier and 11 innocent people.

Unbeknownst to almost everyone, the major Taliban leaders and, separately, the President of Afghanistan, were going to secretly meet with me at Camp David on Sunday. They were coming to the United States tonight. Unfortunately, in order to build false leverage, they admitted to.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 7, 2019

The peace talks between the US president and the Taliban leaders were to take place a few days before the anniversary of 9/11.

The United States invaded Afghanistan in 2001 and dethrone the Taliban government from the country.

Meanwhile, the Afghan president Ashraf Ghani, who was supposed to meet Trump at Camp David, said real peace would not be possible until the Taliban agreed to a ceasefire and direct negotiations with the Afghan government.

Since last year, US and Taliban officials have been trying negotiating in Doha on an agreement of the withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan and to end the war between them, in exchange, the Taliban will have to guarantee that the international militant groups will not use the Afghan soil as their operation place.

