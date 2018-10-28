Trump rejects Modi's Republic Day invitation: In the letter addressed to NSA Ajit Doval, the US authorities claimed that President Donald Trump is said to have regretted his inability to be the part of Republic Day.

The speculations of the US President Donald Trump attending the Republic Day parade along PM Modi in Delhi were put to rest after several media reports stated that the US President has rejected the invitation of being a part of 2019 Republic Day celebrations. Reports suggest that the recent $5 billion S-400 deal with Russia and crude oil deals with Iran could be the reason behind Trump declining his friend, PM Modi’s invitation. The US authorities reportedly sent a letter to NSA Ajit Doval confirming that the US President Donald Trump won’t be in India to be part of 26th January parade. While the letter by the US authorities didn’t mention the reason behind Trump turning down the invitation, reports claim that US President’s domestic commitments, State of the Union address are some of the reasons behind him rejecting the invitation.

In the letter addressed to NSA Ajit Doval, the US authorities claimed that President Donald Trump is said to have regretted his inability to be the part of Republic Day. The following developments surface after India had officially invited US President Donald Trump earlier this year in April. While the US authorities confirmed of receiving the letter, they put their reply on hold and said that the final decision on the invitation will be taken after September.

The reports of US President Donald Trump rejecting the Republic Day invitation comes just a few weeks after Trump had told media that India will soon find US’ stand on India’s S-400 defence system deal with Russia. India had inked the $5.5 billion deal with Russia when Vladimir Putin was on India visit. Soon after the deal was signed, there were reports of India facing sanctions from the US for signing a deal with Russia.

While no sanctions have been imposed on India yet, it is reported that the US might play its cards after India starts the payment process to Russia.

