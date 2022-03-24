Biden will also discuss military deployment on NATO's eastern flank and contingency plans for the potential use of chemical and biological weapons by Russia.

US President Joe Biden will announce new sanctions on Russian politicians and oligarchs during his visit to Brussels on Thursday, as per media reports. Biden will also discuss military deployment on NATO’s eastern flank and contingency plans for the potential use of chemical and biological weapons by Russia, reported CNN citing a statement by US national security adviser Jake Sullivan.

Speaking on the new sanctions to be imposed against Russia, the US NSA informed that during a G7 meeting, the leaders will deliberate on coordination for sanctions enforcement to disallow Russia to circumvent existing sanctions.

A discussion regarding the sanctions will be held at the European Union, along with how to manage China as it considers providing military assistance to Russia, CNN reported.

On the potential use of nuclear weapons by Russia, Sullivan said that “deliberate drumbeat of misinformation, propaganda and lies on this subject that has all the markers of a precursor to them actually using these weapons.” Earlier this week, a spokesperson of Russian President Vladimir Putin had said in an interview that Russia won’t rule out use of nukes in the event of an “existential threat” to Russia.