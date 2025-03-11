Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, March 11, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • US President Trump Administration Considers Shutting Down World-Leading Hawaiian Climate Observatory

US President Trump Administration Considers Shutting Down World-Leading Hawaiian Climate Observatory

The Trump administration has been said to be contemplating cancelling the lease for an important support office that is home to a highly prestigious Hawaiian climate research station. The station is a key part of monitoring how carbon emissions affect global warming.

US President Trump Administration Considers Shutting Down World-Leading Hawaiian Climate Observatory

Trump Administration


The Trump administration has been said to be contemplating cancelling the lease for an important support office that is home to a highly prestigious Hawaiian climate research station. The station is a key part of monitoring how carbon emissions affect global warming.

The office is among over 20 leased by the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), which could see its lease expirations as part of cost reductions proposed by the new Department of Government Efficiency, headed by Elon Musk.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Budget cuts affecting global climate finance

The US has traditionally contributed a high proportion of climate finance to aid developing nations in their fight against climate change. Last year, the US was responsible for a substantial portion of the $11 billion spent globally on climate finance, funding efforts aimed at reducing emissions and supporting adaptation in vulnerable nations. Under the previous Biden administration, similar funding levels were expected for 2023.

However, the Trump administration’s policies, including withdrawing from the Paris climate agreement and cutting aid budgets, have drastically reduced these financial commitments. Notably, appropriations to USAid, which gives around a third of US climate finance, have been suspended, impacting the US’s contribution to international climate efforts.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Vulnerable countries affected

Campaigners are warning of the impact of these funding reductions, especially on developing nations that are already experiencing the destructive effects of climate change.

350.org executive director Anne Jellema referred to the US withdrawal from climate finance as a “staggering blow” to international efforts to curb temperature increase and mitigate the effects of extreme weather events like floods, droughts, and storms. These countries, which have minimal contributions to global emissions, are experiencing major challenges from climate-related disasters.

ALSO READ: Russia Calls For Stable And ‘Friendly’ Syria Amid Rising Tensions

Filed under

donald trump US Presidnet

YouTuber Alysha Burney

How Did Popular Influencer Alysha Burney With Over Five Million Followers Die?
newsx

Justin Trudeau’s Playful Exit From Canada Parliament With Chair In Hand And Tongue Out Goes...
newsx

Who Is Roshni Nadar Malhotra? India’s Third-Richest And HCL Heiress After Shiv Nadar’s Stake Transfer
Former Philippines presid

Why Was Former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte Arrested At Manila’s International Airport?
Trump Administration

US President Trump Administration Considers Shutting Down World-Leading Hawaiian Climate Observatory
newsx

Car Bomb Explodes at Hotel in Somali City of Beledweyne; At Least 6 Killed
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

How Did Popular Influencer Alysha Burney With Over Five Million Followers Die?

How Did Popular Influencer Alysha Burney With Over Five Million Followers Die?

Justin Trudeau’s Playful Exit From Canada Parliament With Chair In Hand And Tongue Out Goes Viral

Justin Trudeau’s Playful Exit From Canada Parliament With Chair In Hand And Tongue Out Goes...

Who Is Roshni Nadar Malhotra? India’s Third-Richest And HCL Heiress After Shiv Nadar’s Stake Transfer

Who Is Roshni Nadar Malhotra? India’s Third-Richest And HCL Heiress After Shiv Nadar’s Stake Transfer

Why Was Former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte Arrested At Manila’s International Airport?

Why Was Former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte Arrested At Manila’s International Airport?

Car Bomb Explodes at Hotel in Somali City of Beledweyne; At Least 6 Killed

Car Bomb Explodes at Hotel in Somali City of Beledweyne; At Least 6 Killed

Entertainment

How Did Popular Influencer Alysha Burney With Over Five Million Followers Die?

How Did Popular Influencer Alysha Burney With Over Five Million Followers Die?

Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat Renovation Faces Legal Hurdle As Activist Alleges CRZ Violations

Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat Renovation Faces Legal Hurdle As Activist Alleges CRZ Violations

 Guns N’ Roses 2025 India Tour: How To Book Tickets Online, Prices And More?

 Guns N’ Roses 2025 India Tour: How To Book Tickets Online, Prices And More?

South Korean Actor Kim Soo Hyun Accused Of ‘Secret’ 6 Year Romance With Kim Sae Ron When She Was A ‘Minor’: The Controversy Explained

South Korean Actor Kim Soo Hyun Accused Of ‘Secret’ 6 Year Romance With Kim Sae

‘Udit Ki Pappi’: Udit Narayan Jokes About His Viral Video; Claims Video Was 2 Years Old

‘Udit Ki Pappi’: Udit Narayan Jokes About His Viral Video; Claims Video Was 2 Years

Lifestyle

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To Maldives? Keep These Tips In Mind

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Must-Have Health Screenings For Women

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Must-Have Health Screenings For Women