The Trump administration has been said to be contemplating cancelling the lease for an important support office that is home to a highly prestigious Hawaiian climate research station. The station is a key part of monitoring how carbon emissions affect global warming.

The office is among over 20 leased by the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), which could see its lease expirations as part of cost reductions proposed by the new Department of Government Efficiency, headed by Elon Musk.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Budget cuts affecting global climate finance

The US has traditionally contributed a high proportion of climate finance to aid developing nations in their fight against climate change. Last year, the US was responsible for a substantial portion of the $11 billion spent globally on climate finance, funding efforts aimed at reducing emissions and supporting adaptation in vulnerable nations. Under the previous Biden administration, similar funding levels were expected for 2023.

However, the Trump administration’s policies, including withdrawing from the Paris climate agreement and cutting aid budgets, have drastically reduced these financial commitments. Notably, appropriations to USAid, which gives around a third of US climate finance, have been suspended, impacting the US’s contribution to international climate efforts.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Vulnerable countries affected

Campaigners are warning of the impact of these funding reductions, especially on developing nations that are already experiencing the destructive effects of climate change.

350.org executive director Anne Jellema referred to the US withdrawal from climate finance as a “staggering blow” to international efforts to curb temperature increase and mitigate the effects of extreme weather events like floods, droughts, and storms. These countries, which have minimal contributions to global emissions, are experiencing major challenges from climate-related disasters.