Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Thursday, March 6, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • World»
  • US President Trump Administration Dismisses Arab Leaders’ Gaza Reconstruction Proposal

US President Trump Administration Dismisses Arab Leaders’ Gaza Reconstruction Proposal

The Trump administration has rejected a plan for the reconstruction of Gaza proposed by Arab leaders. The Trump administration has said that US President Donald Trump stands by his vision, which includes expelling the Palestinian residents

US President Trump Administration Dismisses Arab Leaders’ Gaza Reconstruction Proposal

US PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP


The Trump administration has rejected a plan for the reconstruction of Gaza proposed by Arab leaders. The Trump administration has said that US President Donald Trump stands by his vision, which includes expelling the Palestinian residents of the territory and transforming it into a “riviera” owned by the United States, CNN reported.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

In a statement on Tuesday night, White House National Security Council spokesperson Brian Hughes said, “The current proposal does not address the reality that Gaza is currently uninhabitable and residents cannot humanely live in a territory covered in debris and unexploded ordnance.”

“President Trump stands by his vision to rebuild Gaza free from Hamas. We look forward to further talks to bring peace and prosperity to the region.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The postwar plan for Gaza, proposed by Egypt, calls for Hamas to cede power to an interim administration until a reformed Palestinian Authority (PA) can assume control. Egypt’s postwar plan for Gaza would allow roughly 2 million Palestinians to remain there in contrast to a proposal presented by Trump, CNN reported.

Speaking in Cairo, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said that elections will be held in the West Bank, Gaza and occupied East Jerusalem for the first time in nearly 20 years “if circumstances are suitable.”

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has not yet revealed what he envisions for Gaza’s future after the war between Israel and Hamas ends. However, he has expressed support for Trump’s plan for a “different Gaza.”

The USD 53 billion proposal presented by Arab nations calls for rebuilding Gaza by 2030. The first phase calls for the beginning of the removal of unexploded ordnance and clearing over 50 million tons of rubble left by Israel’s bombardment and military offensives.

Speaking to CNN, Jordanian officials said that the plan will be presented to Trump in the coming weeks. Arab states backed Egypt’s plan, however, the extent of its regional support remains uncertain. Notably, the leaders of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates were not present at the summit, while Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune boycotted the meeting, citing “imbalances and shortcomings” and criticizing it as being “monopolized by a limited and narrow group of Arab countries.”

The document lays out a plan to make shopping malls, an international convention centre, and an airport within five years, CNN reported. It also wants to attract tourists by developing resorts and enhancing the enclave’s Mediterranean coast. It also acknowledges the difficulties it could face in disarming terrorists in the Gaza Strip.

It said, “It is something that can be dealt with, and even ended forever, only if its causes are removed through a clear horizon and a credible political process.”

Earlier in February, US President Donald Trump said that the United States will take over the Gaza Strip, dismantle dangerous weapons, get rid of the destroyed buildings and work for economic development of the area.

While addressing a joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump also affirmed that the ongoing ceasefire hostage deal between Israel and Hamas will be the beginning of a larger and more enduring peace.

“The US will take over the Gaza Strip, and we will do a job with it. We’ll own it and be responsible for dismantling all of the dangerous unexploded bombs and other weapons on the site and getting rid of the destroyed buildings. Create an economic development that will supply unlimited numbers of jobs and housing for the people of the area,” Trump said at the press conference.

“I’m hopeful that this ceasefire could be the beginning of a larger and more enduring peace that will end the bloodshed and killing once and for all. With the same goal in mind, my administration has been moving quickly to restore trust in the alliance and rebuild American strength throughout the region,” he added.

(Inputs From ANI)

ALSO READ: China’s Defense Budget Surpasses $245 Billion, Dominates India’s Defense Budget

Filed under

Arab Leaders gaza US President Trump

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Woman Can’t Claim Rape After Being In Live-In For 16 Years: Supreme Court

Woman Can’t Claim Rape After Being In Live-In For 16 Years: Supreme Court

Mohammed Shami Faces Backlash For ‘Not Keeping Roza’ During Champions Trophy 2025; Internet Says ‘What Kind Of Muslim You Are’

Mohammed Shami Faces Backlash For ‘Not Keeping Roza’ During Champions Trophy 2025; Internet Says ‘What...

‘Worse Than a Tariff’: Jack Daniel’s Makers CLaim Canada Is Boycotting U.S. Liquor

‘Worse Than a Tariff’: Jack Daniel’s Makers CLaim Canada Is Boycotting U.S. Liquor

Khalistani Terrorist Arrested In UP-Punjab STF Joint Operation With Alleged Links To ISI

Khalistani Terrorist Arrested In UP-Punjab STF Joint Operation With Alleged Links To ISI

PM Modi On 1962 War-Evacuated Villages: ‘People Have Forgotten, But We Can’t’

PM Modi On 1962 War-Evacuated Villages: ‘People Have Forgotten, But We Can’t’

Entertainment

‘Khakee: The Bengal Chapter’: Is Sourav Ganguly Appearing In Cameo Role?

‘Khakee: The Bengal Chapter’: Is Sourav Ganguly Appearing In Cameo Role?

This Is How Robert Downey Jr Taking His Avengers: Doomsday Role To Next Level: Russo Brothers Give A Massive Update

This Is How Robert Downey Jr Taking His Avengers: Doomsday Role To Next Level: Russo

How Much Did Ranya Rao Earn For Each Dubai Trip By Allegedly Smuggling Gold?

How Much Did Ranya Rao Earn For Each Dubai Trip By Allegedly Smuggling Gold?

Is Kiara Advani Stepping Down From Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Don 3’ Due To Pregnancy?

Is Kiara Advani Stepping Down From Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Don 3’ Due To Pregnancy?

Who Is Ranya Rao’s Father? IPS Officer And Actress’ Stepfather Distances Himself From Gold Smuggling Incident

Who Is Ranya Rao’s Father? IPS Officer And Actress’ Stepfather Distances Himself From Gold Smuggling

Lifestyle

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Must-Have Health Screenings For Women

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Must-Have Health Screenings For Women

Ramadan 2025: Dates, Sehri, Iftar Timing And All You Need To Know

Ramadan 2025: Dates, Sehri, Iftar Timing And All You Need To Know

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget