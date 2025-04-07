US President Trump Blasts Russia’s ‘Crazy Bombing’ In Ukraine

For the past three years, Ukraine and Russia have been entrenched in a brutal conflict. Trump described the situation as dire, calling it "not a good situation."

President Donald Trump expressed renewed frustration on Monday over Russia’s continued military actions in Ukraine. Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump criticized Moscow’s aggressive strikes, highlighting the growing urgency for peace talks.

“I’m not happy about what’s going on” in Ukraine, the Republican leader said, condemning Russia for “bombing like crazy right now” while suggesting that negotiations were “sort of close” to a resolution.

Talks Continue Amid Relentless Attacks

He emphasized ongoing diplomatic efforts, noting, “So we’re meeting with Russia, we’re meeting with Ukraine, and we’re getting sort of close, but I’m not happy with all the bombing that’s going in the last week or so. It’s a horrible thing.”

Trump’s Frustration with Putin Grows

The president has maintained a sharp tone in recent weeks. Back in March, he said he was “pissed off” with Russian President Vladimir Putin. On Sunday, he reaffirmed his stance, telling reporters, “We’d like them to stop. I don’t like the bombing.”

Despite Trump’s disapproval, the conflict shows little sign of slowing. Just hours before Trump’s comments, the Kremlin expressed tentative support for a truce but raised doubts about the practical details of such a deal.

Peace Still Out of Reach

Russia has pressed on with its offensive, dismissing a joint US-Ukrainian call for a full and unconditional ceasefire last month. That proposal, made in March, was rejected by President Putin.

Trump, who has repeatedly claimed he could bring peace within “24 hours” of reclaiming office, faces mounting pressure as the violence continues without pause.

