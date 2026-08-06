US President Trump Has Heart-Stopping Mid-Air Scare After His Chopper Narrowly Avoids Hitting a Jetliner

A mid-air safety incident involving the Marine One helicopter of US President Donald Trump has prompted a federal investigation. This reportedly occurred on Tuesday as the helicopter carrying the president from the White House to Andrews Air Force Base was flying dangerously close to an American Airlines passenger plane.

It has been said that while President Trump was on his way to Andrews Air Force Base from the White House in his helicopter, an American Airlines passenger plane took off from the Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport. FAA is investigating the close approach of the two aircraft as a potential “loss of separation.”

What Happened Between Marine One and the Passenger Plane?

According to the reports, there was some sort of miscommunication with air traffic controllers in this incident. According to The New York Times report, miscommunication was an important factor in this mid-air near-miss between the two aircraft.

The type of aircraft that was in use was an American Airlines Embraer E-170 from Envoy Air. It is said to have taken off at about 2:30 pm local time as Marine One was approaching Andrews Air Force Base, where President Trump boarded Air Force One en route to California.

According to the Wall Street Journal, aviation safety guidelines normally require that there be at least 1.5 miles of separation horizontally and 500 feet of separation vertically in this scenario.

White House Says Trump Was Never in Danger

The White House dismissed concerns that the president faced any immediate risk. White House spokesperson Kush Desai said, “Marine One flights are piloted by some of the best aviators in the world, and at no point was the president in harm’s way.”

The FAA also stressed that controllers remained in contact with both pilots throughout the incident. It said, “The air traffic controller was in contact with both the commercial pilot and Marine One pilot during the loss of separation.”

“The President was never in danger. We are continuing to review the incident and will implement any appropriate corrective actions based on our findings,” the agency further added.

US Marine Corps Rejects Near-Miss Claims

The US Marine Corps also defended the helicopter crew and denied reports of a dangerous close call. Marine Corps spokesperson Captain Jacob Sugg said, “There were no ‘close calls’ with the routine Marine One movement.”

He further added, “Washington National Tower did not delay the helicopter crew, ask them to hold, or otherwise alter their flight profile.” Neither American Airlines nor the Marine Corps immediately commented further on the investigation.

Why the Incident Is Drawing Attention

This incident took place several months after the tragic January 2025 accident that killed 67 people near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport. In response to this accident, the FAA has implemented new safety rules in the area of the airport.

Earlier investigations had uncovered issues related to communication between the military and civilian air traffic controllers. When investigating the causes of the 2025 accident, officials disclosed that there was a hotline between the Pentagon and Reagan National tower control which had been broken for more than three years without the knowledge of the FAA. Now the FAA will conduct an investigation of Tuesday’s incident to find out what really happened.