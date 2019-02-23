Condemning the attack Trump further said India had almost 50 casualties and people across the world are talking about it. The terror attack which is deadliest on the forces since 2001 has led to serious conflicting circumstances between India and Pakistan. India has been quite vocal on severing its ties with Pakistan in various aspects

Commenting on the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan in the wake of Pulwama terror attack on the Indian soldiers, US President Donald Trump said that the current situation between both the countries is very dangerous. Condemning the attack Trump further said India had almost 50 casualties and people across the world are talking about it.

The terror attack which is deadliest on the forces since 2001 has led to serious conflicting circumstances between India and Pakistan. India has been quite vocal on severing its ties with Pakistan in various aspects. It started with hiking excise duty on the goods imported from Pakistan with 200% tax. The Indian government has also appealed BCCI (Board of Cricket Control of India) to boycott Pakistan in the upcoming matches in the World cup. Pakistan athletes were not granted visas by India to participate in the International shooting World cup.

US Pres: India is looking at something very strong. India just lost almost 50 people. A lot of people are talking. But it's a very very delicate balance going on. Right now there's a lot of problem b/w India&Pakistan because of what just happened in Kashmir. It's very dangerous. https://t.co/03PWXSnSlW — ANI (@ANI) February 23, 2019

