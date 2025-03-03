Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Monday, March 3, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • World»
  • US President Trump Signed Orders To Make English As An Official Language

US President Trump Signed Orders To Make English As An Official Language

This move overturns a previous directive issued by former President Bill Clinton, which aimed to improve access to services for individuals with limited English proficiency.

US President Trump Signed Orders To Make English As An Official Language


In a significant policy shift, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Saturday designating English as the country’s official language. This move overturns a previous directive issued by former President Bill Clinton, which aimed to improve access to services for individuals with limited English proficiency.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Rationale Behind the Executive Order

The order emphasizes the historical use of English in the nation’s founding documents, including the Declaration of Independence and the US Constitution. “Since the inception of our Republic, English has served as our national language. It is long overdue for English to be officially recognized as such,” the order states.

Trump’s directive argues that a unified language fosters national cohesion and strengthens the country. “A nationally designated language is essential for a unified and cohesive society. The United States thrives when its citizens can communicate freely in a shared language,” it asserts.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Objectives of the Language Policy

The executive order outlines several goals, including streamlining government communication, reinforcing national values, and fostering societal unity. The administration contends that promoting English as the official language will enhance civic participation and create a more efficient public service system.

“In welcoming new Americans, encouraging the adoption of our national language will help establish the United States as a shared home and empower new citizens to pursue the American dream,” the order states.

The directive also highlights the economic benefits of English proficiency. “Speaking English not only opens doors for economic opportunities but also allows newcomers to engage in their communities, participate in national traditions, and contribute to society,” it adds. Additionally, it acknowledges the historical tradition of multilingual citizens who have learned and passed down English through generations.

Policy Implementation

The order mandates US Attorney General Pamela Bondi to rescind policy guidance related to Executive Order 13166 and replace it with updated guidelines aligned with the new directive. This change is expected to reshape language access policies in government services and public institutions.

While the decision has sparked debate, supporters argue that it reinforces national identity and promotes social cohesion, while critics warn that it may limit access to essential services for non-English speakers. The implementation of the order will likely be closely watched as its effects unfold.

Also Read: I Am Ready To Come’: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky Affirmed His Presence If Invited By Trump

Filed under

donald trump English Official Language

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Oscars 2025: Adrien Brody Beats Timothée Chalamet, Sebastian Stan To Win Best Actor For The Brutalist, Calls Out Antisemitism And Racism

Oscars 2025: Adrien Brody Beats Timothée Chalamet, Sebastian Stan To Win Best Actor For The...

Oscars 2025: Outage Causes Major Disruptions For Hulu Viewers-Here Are Other Options To Watch The Academy Awards live

Oscars 2025: Outage Causes Major Disruptions For Hulu Viewers-Here Are Other Options To Watch The...

Oscars 2025: Priyanka Chopra, Guneet Monga’s Anuja Falls Short As ‘I Am Not A Robot’ Wins Best Live-Action Short

Oscars 2025: Priyanka Chopra, Guneet Monga’s Anuja Falls Short As ‘I Am Not A Robot’...

Why Did Conan O’Brien Roast Adam Sandler At Oscars 2025? Actor Storms Out But Not Before Hugging Timothée Chalamet

Why Did Conan O’Brien Roast Adam Sandler At Oscars 2025? Actor Storms Out But Not...

Messi Sits Out, Houston Dynamo Offer Fans Free Future Tickets After Disappointment

Messi Sits Out, Houston Dynamo Offer Fans Free Future Tickets After Disappointment

Entertainment

Oscars 2025: Adrien Brody Beats Timothée Chalamet, Sebastian Stan To Win Best Actor For The Brutalist, Calls Out Antisemitism And Racism

Oscars 2025: Adrien Brody Beats Timothée Chalamet, Sebastian Stan To Win Best Actor For The

Oscars 2025: Outage Causes Major Disruptions For Hulu Viewers-Here Are Other Options To Watch The Academy Awards live

Oscars 2025: Outage Causes Major Disruptions For Hulu Viewers-Here Are Other Options To Watch The

Why Did Conan O’Brien Roast Adam Sandler At Oscars 2025? Actor Storms Out But Not Before Hugging Timothée Chalamet

Why Did Conan O’Brien Roast Adam Sandler At Oscars 2025? Actor Storms Out But Not

How Many Kids Does Kieran Culkin Have? Actor Asks Wife For Another Child While Accepting Oscar For Best Supporting Actor

How Many Kids Does Kieran Culkin Have? Actor Asks Wife For Another Child While Accepting

Bharat Ke Logon Ko Namaskar: Oscars 2025 Host Conan O’Brien Attempts Hindi On Stage, Leaves Internet Impressed

Bharat Ke Logon Ko Namaskar: Oscars 2025 Host Conan O’Brien Attempts Hindi On Stage, Leaves

Lifestyle

Ramadan 2025: Dates, Sehri, Iftar Timing And All You Need To Know

Ramadan 2025: Dates, Sehri, Iftar Timing And All You Need To Know

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard About

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard