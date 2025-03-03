US President Trump Signed Orders To Make English As An Official Language

This move overturns a previous directive issued by former President Bill Clinton, which aimed to improve access to services for individuals with limited English proficiency.

In a significant policy shift, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Saturday designating English as the country’s official language. This move overturns a previous directive issued by former President Bill Clinton, which aimed to improve access to services for individuals with limited English proficiency.

Rationale Behind the Executive Order

The order emphasizes the historical use of English in the nation’s founding documents, including the Declaration of Independence and the US Constitution. “Since the inception of our Republic, English has served as our national language. It is long overdue for English to be officially recognized as such,” the order states.

Trump’s directive argues that a unified language fosters national cohesion and strengthens the country. “A nationally designated language is essential for a unified and cohesive society. The United States thrives when its citizens can communicate freely in a shared language,” it asserts.

Objectives of the Language Policy

The executive order outlines several goals, including streamlining government communication, reinforcing national values, and fostering societal unity. The administration contends that promoting English as the official language will enhance civic participation and create a more efficient public service system.

“In welcoming new Americans, encouraging the adoption of our national language will help establish the United States as a shared home and empower new citizens to pursue the American dream,” the order states.

The directive also highlights the economic benefits of English proficiency. “Speaking English not only opens doors for economic opportunities but also allows newcomers to engage in their communities, participate in national traditions, and contribute to society,” it adds. Additionally, it acknowledges the historical tradition of multilingual citizens who have learned and passed down English through generations.

Policy Implementation

The order mandates US Attorney General Pamela Bondi to rescind policy guidance related to Executive Order 13166 and replace it with updated guidelines aligned with the new directive. This change is expected to reshape language access policies in government services and public institutions.

While the decision has sparked debate, supporters argue that it reinforces national identity and promotes social cohesion, while critics warn that it may limit access to essential services for non-English speakers. The implementation of the order will likely be closely watched as its effects unfold.

