US President Trump Slams Europe In New Statement Says ‘We Should Spend Less Time Worrying About Putin’

US President Donald Trump issued a strongly worded statement criticizing European nations, arguing that the US should prioritize domestic security concerns over international conflicts.

“We should spend less time worrying about Putin and more time worrying about migrant rape gangs, drug lords, murderers, and people from mental institutions entering our country so that we don’t end up like Europe,” Trump stated.

Focus on Immigration and Crime

Trump’s remarks highlight his continued emphasis on tightening border security and addressing crime linked to illegal immigration. The statement appears to suggest that Europe has suffered from lax immigration policies, leading to social instability.

The president’s comments come amid ongoing debates over US immigration policy and border control. His administration has consistently pushed for stricter enforcement, arguing that lenient policies could lead to an increase in criminal activity.

Political and Public Reactions

The statement has drawn mixed reactions. Supporters argue that Trump is reinforcing the need for strong national security measures, while critics claim his rhetoric fuels fear and division. European leaders have yet to respond, but previous criticisms from Trump regarding their immigration policies have strained diplomatic relations.

As the US continues to navigate its immigration policies, Trump’s remarks signal a firm stance on prioritizing domestic security over foreign affairs. Whether this statement will influence upcoming policy decisions remains to be seen.

