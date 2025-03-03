Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Monday, March 3, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • World»
  • US President Trump Slams Europe In New Statement Says ‘We Should Spend Less Time Worrying About Putin’

US President Trump Slams Europe In New Statement Says ‘We Should Spend Less Time Worrying About Putin’

US President Donald Trump issued a strongly worded statement criticizing European nations, arguing that the US should prioritize domestic security concerns over international conflicts.

US President Trump Slams Europe In New Statement Says ‘We Should Spend Less Time Worrying About Putin’


US President Donald Trump issued a strongly worded statement criticizing European nations, arguing that the US should prioritize domestic security concerns over international conflicts.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“We should spend less time worrying about Putin and more time worrying about migrant rape gangs, drug lords, murderers, and people from mental institutions entering our country so that we don’t end up like Europe,” Trump stated.

Focus on Immigration and Crime

Trump’s remarks highlight his continued emphasis on tightening border security and addressing crime linked to illegal immigration. The statement appears to suggest that Europe has suffered from lax immigration policies, leading to social instability.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The president’s comments come amid ongoing debates over US immigration policy and border control. His administration has consistently pushed for stricter enforcement, arguing that lenient policies could lead to an increase in criminal activity.

Political and Public Reactions

The statement has drawn mixed reactions. Supporters argue that Trump is reinforcing the need for strong national security measures, while critics claim his rhetoric fuels fear and division. European leaders have yet to respond, but previous criticisms from Trump regarding their immigration policies have strained diplomatic relations.

As the US continues to navigate its immigration policies, Trump’s remarks signal a firm stance on prioritizing domestic security over foreign affairs. Whether this statement will influence upcoming policy decisions remains to be seen.

Also Read: US President Trump Signed Orders To Make English As An Official Language

Filed under

European US President Donald Trump

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Oscar-Winning ‘No Other Land’ Directors Urge Global Action For Palestinian Rights

Oscar-Winning ‘No Other Land’ Directors Urge Global Action For Palestinian Rights

‘India Is A Country Where Protecting Nature Is A Part Of Culture’: PM Modi On World Wildlife Day, Watch

‘India Is A Country Where Protecting Nature Is A Part Of Culture’: PM Modi On...

‘Rohit Sharma Is Fat’: Congress Spokesperson Body Shames India Captain

‘Rohit Sharma Is Fat’: Congress Spokesperson Body Shames India Captain

Oscars 2025 Host Conan O’Brien Pulls A Kendrick Lamar During Live Broadcast, Jokes About Drake Being A Paedophile

Oscars 2025 Host Conan O’Brien Pulls A Kendrick Lamar During Live Broadcast, Jokes About Drake...

Mick Jagger Surprises Oscars Audience As Presenter, Jokes About Replacing Bob Dylan

Mick Jagger Surprises Oscars Audience As Presenter, Jokes About Replacing Bob Dylan

Entertainment

Oscars 2025 Host Conan O’Brien Pulls A Kendrick Lamar During Live Broadcast, Jokes About Drake Being A Paedophile

Oscars 2025 Host Conan O’Brien Pulls A Kendrick Lamar During Live Broadcast, Jokes About Drake

Why Was Kieran Culkin Censored During His Oscar Speech For His First Win?

Why Was Kieran Culkin Censored During His Oscar Speech For His First Win?

Who Is Kieran Culkin’s Wife? Actor Tells Jazz Charton ‘I’m Really Sorry I Did This Again’ During Oscars Speech

Who Is Kieran Culkin’s Wife? Actor Tells Jazz Charton ‘I’m Really Sorry I Did This

Oscars 2025: Adrien Brody Beats Timothée Chalamet, Sebastian Stan To Win Best Actor For The Brutalist, Calls Out Antisemitism And Racism

Oscars 2025: Adrien Brody Beats Timothée Chalamet, Sebastian Stan To Win Best Actor For The

Oscars 2025: Outage Causes Major Disruptions For Hulu Viewers-Here Are Other Options To Watch The Academy Awards live

Oscars 2025: Outage Causes Major Disruptions For Hulu Viewers-Here Are Other Options To Watch The

Lifestyle

Ramadan 2025: Dates, Sehri, Iftar Timing And All You Need To Know

Ramadan 2025: Dates, Sehri, Iftar Timing And All You Need To Know

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard About

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard