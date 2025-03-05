US President Trump Unveils $5 Million ‘Gold Card’ Visa Proposal To Help Balance US Budget

In a recent address to a joint session of Congress, President Donald Trump introduced a new visa proposal, called the "gold card," which he touted as a key measure to help balance the federal budget.

In a recent address to a joint session of Congress, President Donald Trump introduced a new visa proposal, called the “gold card,” which he touted as a key measure to help balance the federal budget.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The gold card, priced at $5 million, would provide a path to US citizenship for wealthy investors, promising to bring in skilled, job-creating individuals who would contribute significantly to the nation’s economy.

The ‘Gold Card’ Visa: Trump Outlines Details Of New Visa

Trump outlined the details of the new visa, emphasizing that it would be available for purchase “very, very soon.” The gold card, according to the President, is similar to the existing green card but offers a more sophisticated and efficient process. It will replace the current EB-5 investor visa, which has been in place for 35 years.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“While we take out the criminals, killers, traffickers, and child predators… we will now bring in brilliant, hardworking, job-creating people,” Trump stated. He highlighted that these individuals would be required to pay taxes in the US and would be expected to make significant financial contributions to the country.

Trump’s Vision For A Balanced Budget

President Trump framed the gold card proposal as part of his broader goal to balance the federal budget—a target he described as being “unmet for 24 years.” By attracting wealthy investors and high-level immigrants, he argued that the new visa program would generate substantial revenue for the government, helping to reduce the national debt.

“They’re going to pay a lot of money, and we’re going to reduce our debt with that money,” Trump said during his address.

Gold Card Visa Replaces EB-5 Investor Program

The gold card initiative, unveiled by the Trump administration on February 25, is designed to modernize and streamline the process for affluent investors seeking permanent residence in the United States. Unlike the traditional, multi-step green card process, which has evolved over decades, the gold card offers a more direct and exclusive route to citizenship for wealthy individuals.

The new visa program is part of Trump’s broader immigration reform agenda, aiming to attract high-level immigrants who can contribute to the economy while simplifying the path to citizenship for those with financial resources.

The gold card proposal has sparked mixed reactions. Supporters argue that the program could bring much-needed investment and job creation to the country, while critics worry that it could prioritize the wealthy over other immigrants, potentially further dividing economic opportunities in the US.

As the plan moves forward, it remains to be seen how the new visa will be implemented and whether it will garner enough support to pass through the legislative process.

ALSO READ: Canadian PM Trudeau Accuses Trump Of Trying To ‘Collapse’ Canada’s Economy