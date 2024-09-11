US Presidential Debate: All That Trump and Harris Said About Russia-Ukraine War

Donald Trump, the former president, and Kamala Harris, the current vice president, in their first and possibly only debate before the US presidential election in November, clashed over Ukraine. Trump claimed that if he had been president, Russia's invasion of Ukraine would not have occurred. Harris countered by suggesting that under Trump's presidency, Putin would have already reached Kyiv and been preparing to invade Poland.

The first US Presidential Debate witnessed the two candidates discussing a multitude of issues. Donald Trump, the former president, and Kamala Harris, the current vice president, in their first and possibly only debate before the US presidential election in November, clashed over Ukraine. Trump claimed that if he had been president, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine would not have occurred. Harris countered by suggesting that under Trump’s presidency, Putin would have already reached Kyiv and been preparing to invade Poland.

“Russia would not have invaded Ukraine if I were President,” Trump

Trump, whose answers often disregarded the moderators’ questions, made the initial reference to Ukraine while addressing a question about Gaza. He stated that if he had been president, the invasion of Ukraine would never have started and that Russia would not have invaded Ukraine or caused the deaths of millions of people. He concluded by asserting that he would end the conflict between Ukraine and Russia if elected president before even taking office.

Trump evades questions on Ukraine during US Presidential Debate

When the debate shifted focus to Ukraine, Trump avoided answering whether he agreed with the Biden Administration’s stance on defending Ukraine from Russia to uphold its sovereignty and democracy. The moderator pressed Trump on whether he wanted Ukraine to win the war. Trump replied that he wanted the war to end to save lives but did not affirm that Ukraine’s victory was in the US’s best interests. He emphasized the need to finish the war and negotiate a deal.

Trump was vague on how Washington would negotiate a deal between Moscow and Kyiv, merely stating that he knew both Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky well and believed they respected him, unlike Biden. He criticized Harris for not negotiating peace before Russia’s invasion.

“If Trump had been president, Putin would be in Kyiv,” Harris during US Presidential Debate

Harris, on the other hand, vigorously challenged Trump throughout the debate. She mentioned that she had shared American intelligence with Zelensky before the invasion and worked to strengthen NATO’s eastern flank, which brought 50 countries together to support Ukraine. She highlighted that, due to this support, Ukraine remains independent and free.

Harris asserted that if Trump had been president, Putin would be in Kyiv and would have set his sights on the rest of Europe, starting with Poland. She criticized Trump for potentially sacrificing Polish Americans’ safety for a friendship with a dictator and emphasized the importance of the US supporting democracy and its allies rather than favoring authoritarian leaders. Harris also noted her numerous meetings with Zelensky and stressed the need for the US to uphold its principles and ensure global stability.

Trump, Harris clash on various issues during US Presidential Debate

In their first presidential debate hosted by ABC News today, US presidential candidates Donald Trump and Kamala Harris clashed on various issues including abortions, wars, the economy, and the housing crisis. With just eight weeks left before the US election, the Republican candidate and the Democrat contender faced off on stage. At the beginning of the debate, Harris and Trump shook hands after being introduced, breaking an eight-year streak of no handshakes in presidential debates.

This was also their first meeting, and Harris made sure to introduce herself to Trump. When asked about the economy and the cost of living, a key concern for voters, Harris highlighted her middle-class background and her plans to aid families and small businesses if elected. She criticized Trump for proposing tax cuts for “billionaires and big corporations” and recalled the state of the economy when Joe Biden assumed office. Harris conveyed that Trump had no plan for the people.

Trump labels Harris as a Marxist

As the debate intensified, Trump criticized Harris regarding the Biden administration’s immigration record. Harris retorted that Trump’s responses were merely a repetition of lies, grievances, and name-calling. She accused Trump of leaving behind severe economic and public health crises, and she asserted that they had been addressing his mess.

Trump resorted to personal attacks, labeling Harris as a Marxist and associating her with her father’s political views, while Harris remained composed and smiling. Trump lamented that he didn’t receive enough credit for handling the Covid pandemic, claiming they did a phenomenal job.

Regarding abortion, Harris warned that Trump would ban abortions if re-elected. Trump dismissed this as a lie and expressed skepticism that a national abortion ban would pass Congress. Shifting to immigration, Harris suggested that Trump frequently discusses this topic and invited people to his rallies, which she described as monotonous, mentioning that attendees often leave bored.

Harris reaffirms her support for Israel

Trump countered by stating that no one attends Harris’ rallies and referenced a conspiracy theory about Haitian immigrants eating pets in Ohio, which elicited a laugh from Harris. In response to Trump’s critique of the Biden administration’s crime control efforts, Harris found it ironic coming from someone with multiple criminal charges. Trump argued that these cases were politically motivated and claimed a potential assassination attempt on July 13 was a result of the Democrats’ criticisms, asserting that they, not he, were a threat to democracy.

Harris, drawing on her experience as Vice-President, mentioned that world leaders are mocking Trump and calling him a disgrace, prompting a tirade from the former President. On the Israel-Hamas conflict in Gaza, Harris supported a two-state solution, while Trump claimed that the situation would not have escalated under his presidency and accused Harris of hating both Israelis and Arabs. Harris denied Trump’s claims and reaffirmed her support for Israel.