Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden has announced California Senator Kamala Harris to be his vice-presidential running mate. After this, Trump campaign has sent out a statement claiming Harris called Joe Biden a racist.

Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden on Tuesday (local time) picked California Senator Kamala Harris to be his vice-presidential running mate. Harris will be the first African American nominated for Vice President by a major party. The US presidential election will be held on November 3.

Biden said in a tweet that he had the great honor to announce that he had picked Kamala Harris, a fearless fighter for the little guy, and one of the country’s finest public servants as his running mate. In one other tweet, he said that back when Kamala was Attorney General, she worked closely with Beau. He added that he watched as they took on the big banks, lifted up working people, and protected women and kids from abuse. He said that he was proud then, and he was proud now to have her as his partner in that campaign.

After Joe Biden picked Kamala Harris to be his vice-presidential running mate, President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he was surprised by the announcement as she was “nasty” and “disrespectful” to Biden during the primary. During a press conference, Trump said that he was a little surprised that he picked her. He said that she did very, very poorly in the primaries.

I’ve known Senator @KamalaHarris for a long time. She is more than prepared for the job. She’s spent her career defending our Constitution and fighting for folks who need a fair shake. This is a good day for our country. Now let’s go win this thing. pic.twitter.com/duJhFhWp6g — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 11, 2020

Trump added that she was very nasty to Joe Biden and it’s hard to pick somebody who is that disrespectful. Trump campaign has sent out a statement claiming Harris called Joe Biden a racist and asked for an apology which she never received adding that Phony Kamala will abandon her own morals.

Trump tweeted a video on Tuesday attacking the Biden-Harris ticket and labelled the Senator as phony. A narrator in the video says that voters rejected Harris. He says that they smartly spotted a phony, but, not Joe Biden as he’s not that smart. He further says slow Joe and phony Kamala, perfect together, wrong for America.

Biden has picked Indian-origin Harris to be his vice-presidential running mate. Harris will be the first African American nominated for vice president by a major party.

