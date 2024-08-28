Wednesday, August 28, 2024

US Presidential Elections: Kamala Harris and Tim Walz to Give First Joint Interview

Kamala Harris and Minnesota Governor Walz will participate in their first joint interview with CNN on Thursday.

Ahead of the US presidential elections scheduled for November this year, Vice President Kamala Harris has agreed to a joint interview with Tim Walz, her running mate for the elections, The Hill reported.

Harris and Minnesota Governor Walz will participate in their first joint interview with CNN on Thursday. CNN’s Dana Bash will conduct the interview, which is set to air at 9 pm EDT, according to The Hill.

Earlier, Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump accepted a debate with Vice President Kamala Harris, outlining specific conditions and rules for the face-off. Sharing a post on the social media platform Truth, Trump said, “I have reached an agreement with the Radical Left Democrats for a debate with Comrade Kamala Harris. It will be broadcast live on ABC FAKE NEWS, by far the nastiest and most unfair newscaster in the business, on Tuesday, September 10th, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.”

Notably, Harris was nominated as the Democratic nominee after President Joe Biden quit the presidential race amid mounting concerns over his age, particularly after his poor performance in the debate with Donald Trump in June.

If elected, the 59-year-old Harris would become the first woman in history to become the US president. The vice president is only the second woman ever nominated for the presidency by a major political party.

On the other hand, Trump, who is aiming for a comeback to the White House after a contentious exit in 2020, has named JD Vance as his running mate in the race. Vance is a venture capitalist and acclaimed author of the best-selling memoir Hillbilly Elegy.

With Inputs from ANI

Also Read: Trump Faces Superseding Indictment in Election Interference Case Following SCOTUS Ruling

Tags:

donald trump Kamala Harris Tim walz US Election 2024
