US Presidential Elections: Polls Tighten as Kamala Harris and Donald Trump Battle in Key Swing States

With the U.S. presidential election just a day away, polling averages from The Guardian US indicate an incredibly close race between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump. Nationally, Harris holds a slim edge with 48% support compared to Trump’s 47%, showing no significant shift from last week.

Swing States Hold the Key

The election will likely hinge on seven pivotal states: Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. In these battlegrounds, the race remains too close to call, with Harris and Trump competing for every possible vote.

Early Voters Favor Harris, Likely Voters Favor Trump

A recent poll conducted by the New York Times and Siena College reveals that Harris has an 8% lead among voters who have already cast their ballots. However, Trump is polling stronger among those who say they are very likely to vote but haven’t yet done so. Harris holds a slight edge in Nevada, North Carolina, and Wisconsin, while Trump has the upper hand in Arizona. The other swing states remain deadlocked.

Concerns Over Potential Legal Challenges

Democrats are increasingly concerned that Trump may be preparing to contest the results in some key states if the outcome favors Harris. This anticipation of legal battles suggests Trump is prepared to dispute close results, potentially extending uncertainty beyond election night.