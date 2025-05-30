US Proposes 60-Day Gaza Ceasefire With Aid Delivery, Hostage and Prisoner Exchange

The US has put forward a new ceasefire plan for Gaza, proposing a 60-day truce aimed at halting the months-long conflict.

The United States has put forward a new ceasefire plan for Gaza, proposing a 60-day truce aimed at halting the months-long conflict and securing the release of hostages and prisoners.

The United States has put forward a new ceasefire plan for Gaza, proposing a 60-day truce aimed at halting the months-long conflict and securing the release of hostages and prisoners, Reuters reported. A copy of the draft proposal, seen by Reuters on Friday, also includes humanitarian aid delivery and is backed by President Donald Trump, along with mediators Egypt and Qatar.

Key Terms of the Ceasefire Plan

The plan reportedly outlines a two-phase agreement:

In the first week, Hamas would release 28 Israeli hostages, both alive and deceased.

In exchange, Israel would release 125 Palestinian prisoners sentenced to life, as well as the remains of 180 Palestinians, as reported by Reuters.

Aid shipments to Gaza would begin immediately upon Hamas’ approval of the deal.

The plan stipulates that Hamas would release the final 30 Israeli hostages only after a permanent ceasefire is in place.

The White House announced on Thursday that Israel has agreed to the U.S. proposal. Meanwhile, Hamas has reportedly said that it is reviewing the offer and plans to respond by Friday or Saturday.

Longstanding Demands Still Unresolved

Efforts to broker a sustained ceasefire have repeatedly collapsed due to core disagreements between Israel and Hamas.

Israel demands:

The complete disarmament of Hamas,

The return of all 58 remaining hostages,

And the dismantling of Hamas as a military and governing force.

Hamas, on the other hand, insists that:

Israeli forces withdraw from Gaza,

And Israel commits to ending the war.

These demands have stalled previous negotiation efforts, including a short-lived truce that ended in March.

Israel-Hamas Conflict Background

The renewed fighting began after the October 7, 2023 Hamas attack on southern Israel, which resulted in 1,200 Israeli deaths and the abduction of 251 hostages, according to Israeli tallies.

Israel’s subsequent military response has been devastating. Gaza health officials report over 54,000 Palestinians killed, with much of the enclave reduced to rubble and millions in urgent need of food, medical care and shelter.

