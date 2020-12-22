The 'Legion of Merit' was awarded to PM Modi, Australian PM Scott Morrison and former Japanese PM, Schinzo Abe. The prestigious award was presented by US President Donald Trump and was received by the Ambassadors of the respective countries in Washington DC on Monday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was awarded the prestigious ‘Legion of Merit’ on Monday by the U.S. President, Donald Trump. This was awarded to PM Modi for his leadership in elevating the strategic partnership between the two countries and emergence of India as a global power. India’s Ambassador to the U.S., Taranjit Singh Sandhu, accepted the award on behalf of the Prime Minister from the US National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien at the White House.

Modi was presented with the highest degree, Chief Commander of the Legion of Merit which is given only to the Head of State or Government. He was given the award in recognition of his steadfast leadership and vision that has accelerated India’s emergence as a global power and elevated the strategic partnership between the United States and India to address global challenges.

This award was also presented to Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his leadership in addressing global challenges and promoting collective security, tweeted Mr. O’Brien. The third recipient of this award was the former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who received it for his leadership and vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific. These were accepted by the countries’ respective ambassadors in Washington DC.

Also read: ‘History of education attached to AMU buildings is India’s valuable heritage’: PM Modi at AMU

The Legion of Merit, Degree Chief Commander, is a domed five-pointed American white star plaque of heraldic form and is bordered in purplish-red enamel, with 13 white stars on a blue field emerging from a circle of clouds. Backing the star is a laurel wreath with pierced, crossed arrows pointing outward between each arm of the star and the wreath. The reverse is engraved with the words “United States of America.”

The citation for the award conferred on Modi stated it was being bestowed “for exceptionally meritorious service as the Prime Minister of the Republic of India from May 2014 to August 2020”. It also described India as a “key partner for the United States in the Indo-Pacific, where the two countries are increasing collaboration to ensure freedom of the seas, open and transparent investment and infrastructure development, secure and reliable digital networks, and good governance”.

It also credited Mr. Modi for his “superior effort, personal leadership, and unwavering commitment to advancing strategic cooperation between the United States and India and promoting global peace and prosperity reflect great credit upon himself, the Indian armed forces, and his country”.

Also read: Alarm over new Covid-19 strain in UK: France, Germany, Italy, India & others announce travel restrictions