US Pushes For Zero Tariff On Car Imports As Tesla Gears Up For India Entry

The demand for lower tariffs may go a long way in aiding American car makers, especially Tesla, which is gearing up to make its highly awaited foray into the Indian market.

Elon Musk has commented upon the future of Tesla, even mentioning the expansion of driverless Teslas around the world.

The United States is pushing India to remove import duties on automobiles as part of a potential trade deal between the two countries. New Delhi is, however, reluctant to reduce duties to zero at once, even as it weighs gradual steps, sources briefed on the talks said.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The call for lower tariffs may go a long way in aiding American car makers, especially Tesla, which is gearing up to make its highly awaited foray into the Indian market. The EV behemoth had earlier stalled its India expansion plans because of high import tax rates but has now resumed efforts, with chief executive Elon Musk describing India’s tariffs as “among the highest in the world.”

High Auto Tariffs at the Center of Trade Talks

India charges up to 110% import duties on completely built-up cars, which is among the highest protection for the automobile market in the world. The policy has been a contentious issue for foreign automakers trying to gain access to the third-largest car market in the world.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The problem is likely to be high on the agenda in official trade negotiations between India and the US, although talks have not yet commenced. The US wants India to remove auto tariffs as part of a wider trade deal, with the request being “clearer than any other,” according to a person briefed on the talks.

The US is seeking that India reduce tariffs to zero or negligible levels across most sectors, barring agriculture,” the source said.

Trump’s Support for Tesla and Warning of Reciprocal Action

Tesla’s efforts to get lower tariffs have received a strong supporter in US President Donald Trump, who has publicly slammed India’s high automobile duties. In his speech to Congress on March 4, Trump described India’s levies on foreign cars as “unacceptable” and threatened reciprocal measures if they were not lowered.

While India has not formally dismissed the demand, it has said that any cut would be phased out and in consultation with local automakers. Another source said India was “listening to the US” and had not objected but would consider local industry concerns before taking a final stand.

India’s Auto Industry Opposes Immediate Tariff Removal

India’s local automobile sector, which manufactures approximately 4 million vehicles a year, has vigorously resisted reducing import tariffs, saying that it would damage domestic production and discourage investment.

Large automakers such as Tata Motors and Mahindra & Mahindra have specifically lobbied against severe reductions, particularly in the EV industry, where they have heavily invested. They claim that cutting tariffs too rapidly would swamp the market with cheaper foreign EVs, which would compromise the country’s still-evolving electric vehicle ecosystem.

The Indian government last month sat down with domestic carmakers to negotiate possible tariff cuts. Although officials have shown a readiness to reduce tariffs in stages, outright removal is not imminent.

India-US Trade Objectives and Ministerial Negotiations

The trade talks are against the backdrop of both nations seeking to increase bilateral trade. Following a meeting between Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi last month, the two countries agreed to settle outstanding tariff differences and aim for a trade agreement by the fall of 2025. Their ultimate aim is to raise bilateral trade to $500 billion by 2030.

India’s Trade Minister Piyush Goyal is on a one-week tour of the US and has been in talks with the country’s highest officials, including US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick. He will also sit down with United States Trade Representative Jamieson Greer to push forward trade talks.

Tesla’s India Entry Nears

Despite uncertainty regarding tariffs, Tesla is progressing toward entry in India. The firm has signed a contract for its initial showroom in India, which is an indicator of its intentions to enter the Indian market.

While the government has already reduced tariffs on some luxury cars and motorbikes, it is still wary of further cuts. Experts expect India to follow a phased approach, balancing its desire to attract foreign investment with the need to shield domestic producers.

ALSO READ: Tariff Exemptions For Canada And Mexico On The Table As US Markets React