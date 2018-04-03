Apart from putting Hafiz Saeed-led organisation as a terrorist organisation, the US State Department also designated seven members of Milli Muslim League (MML) as a foreign terrorist. The members designated as foreign terrorist were said to be working for Lashker-e-Taiba (LeT). The members designated as foreign terrorist were said to be working for Lashker-e-Taiba. The designation also prohibits US persons from engaging in any sort of transactions with the group.

A political front of Mumbai 26/11 terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed-led Jamaat-ud Dawa (JuD) — Milli Muslim League (MML) — was designated a terrorist organisation by the United States on Tuesday. The US Department of state brought in new amendments that also included Pakistan-based banned terrorist organization Lashkar e-Taiba (LeT). In the new list, US also designated Tehreek-e- Azadi-e Kashmir (TAJK) under the list of terrorist organisations. Apart from designating Hafiz Saeed-led organisation as a terrorist organisation, the US also designated seven members of Milli Muslim League (MML) as a foreign terrorist. The members designated as foreign terrorist were said to be working for Lashker-e-Taiba (LeT).

According to the press release issued by the US Department of State on April 2, LeT was designated as the foreign terrorist organisation (FTO) under Section 219 of the Immigration and Nationality Act. The LeT was also put under a Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT) under Executive Order 13224 by the US. Following the designations, the finances to the organization have been denied to stop it from carrying out further terrorist attacks. Also, LeT’s property and interest in property subject to US jurisdiction are blocked, the press release added. The designation also prohibits US persons from engaging in ant sort of transactions with the group.

As per reports, Coordinator for Counterterrorism at the Department of State, Nathan A Sales said that amendments by US take aim at Lashkar e-Taiba’s efforts to circumvent sanctions and deceive the public about its true character. He said, “Make no mistake: whatever LeT chooses to call itself, it remains a violent terrorist group. The United States supports all efforts to ensure that LeT does not have a political voice until it gives up violence as a tool of influence.” The mentioned designations by the US come just a few days before Pakistan was about to go to elections. Hafiz Saeed is also said to be contesting in the upcoming Pakistan election 2018. LeT, a Pakistan-based terror organisation, formed in 1980 was held responsible for carrying out terrorist activities in Mumbai that killed 166 people. LeT was designated as Foreign Terrorist Organisation and Specially Designated Global Terrorist on December 26, 2001, by the US.

