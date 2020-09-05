On Friday, US President Donald Trump said over the India-China border tension that it had been a very nasty situation and they stand ready to help with respect to China and India, they could do anything they would love to get involved and help.

Trump said that it had been a very nasty situation and they stand ready to help with respect to China and India, they could anything they would love to get involved and help. He added that they were talking to both the countries about that. The situation with China has been tense and India is continuously engaging with them at the military and diplomatic level, Army Chief General MM Naravane said on Friday, in an exclusive interview with ANI.

At least two rounds of Brigade-Commander level talks have taken place ever since China tried to unilaterally change the status quo. India and China are engaged in a standoff since April-May over the transgressions by the Chinese Army in multiple areas including the Finger area, Galwan valley, Hot springs, and Kongrung Nala.

The situation worsened after 20 Indian soldiers were killed in violent clashes with Chinese troops in Galwan valley in June. The talks between the two sides have been going on for the last three months including five Lieutenant general-level talks but have failed to yield any results, so far.

When asked about whether China was bullying India or not, he answered, “I hope not but they are going more strongly at it than a lot of people even understand.”

Trump further slammed China stating, “China at this point is the nation you should be talking about much more so than Russia because the things that China is doing are far worse. Look at what happened with the China virus, look at what they have done to 188 countries all over the world.”

Trump further said that he gets along with every country apart from China as he did not like what was happening with respect to the pandemic. He said that he did not like it at all what they had done to this world, this country, Europe and every place else is terrible.

