The US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) has called for sanctions against India's intelligence agency, R&AW, over alleged assassination plots targeting Sikh separatists. The report also urges the US to classify India as a "country of particular concern" due to worsening religious freedom conditions.

The US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) has recommended targeted sanctions against India’s external intelligence agency, the Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW), over its alleged involvement in assassination plots against Sikh separatists, Reuters reported.

Concerns Over Treatment of Religious Minorities

In its annual report released on Tuesday, the commission also raised concerns over the treatment of religious minorities in India, stating that conditions for these groups are worsening. The report, cited by Reuters, further urged the US government to classify India as a “country of particular concern” due to ongoing violations of religious freedom. However, the Indian government has yet to respond to these recommendations.

The commission’s report was not limited to India. It also targeted Vietnam, a communist-ruled nation, for allegedly increasing efforts to regulate and control religious practices. Like India, Vietnam was recommended for designation as a “country of particular concern.”

Religious Freedom Panel Report

The USCIRF’s recommendations come at a time when Washington seeks to strengthen ties with both India and Vietnam due to shared strategic concerns over China’s influence in the region. However, analysts cited by Reuters noted that human rights issues in India have often been overlooked due to its strategic role in counterbalancing China.

Since 2023, diplomatic tensions between the US and India have escalated following allegations that Indian operatives targeted Sikh separatists residing in the US and Canada. The situation worsened after Washington charged former Indian intelligence officer Vikash Yadav in connection with an alleged assassination attempt on pro-Khalistan leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun.

Despite the commission’s call for sanctions, the Trump administration is unlikely to take action against R&AW, as the USCIRF’s recommendations are not binding.

‘Religious Freedom Concerns in India’

The USCIRF report highlighted that religious freedom conditions in India continued to deteriorate in 2024, with increasing attacks and discrimination against religious minorities.

“In 2024, religious freedom conditions in India continued to deteriorate as attacks and discrimination against religious minorities continued to rise,” the report stated.

The commission also accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of spreading “hateful rhetoric and disinformation against Muslims and other religious minorities” during the 2024 Lok Sabha election campaign.

