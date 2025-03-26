Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, March 26, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • US Religious Freedom Panel Calls For Sanctions On India’s Intelligence Agency R&AW Over Alleged : Report

US Religious Freedom Panel Calls For Sanctions On India’s Intelligence Agency R&AW Over Alleged : Report

The US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) has called for sanctions against India's intelligence agency, R&AW, over alleged assassination plots targeting Sikh separatists. The report also urges the US to classify India as a "country of particular concern" due to worsening religious freedom conditions.

USCIRF, US Commission on International Religious Freedom, R&AW, Sikh separatists, Religious Minorities, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun,

The US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) has recommended targeted sanctions against India’s external intelligence agency, the Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW), over its alleged involvement in assassination plots against Sikh separatists, Reuters reported.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Concerns Over Treatment of Religious Minorities

In its annual report released on Tuesday, the commission also raised concerns over the treatment of religious minorities in India, stating that conditions for these groups are worsening. The report, cited by Reuters, further urged the US government to classify India as a “country of particular concern” due to ongoing violations of religious freedom. However, the Indian government has yet to respond to these recommendations.

The commission’s report was not limited to India. It also targeted Vietnam, a communist-ruled nation, for allegedly increasing efforts to regulate and control religious practices. Like India, Vietnam was recommended for designation as a “country of particular concern.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Religious Freedom Panel Report

The USCIRF’s recommendations come at a time when Washington seeks to strengthen ties with both India and Vietnam due to shared strategic concerns over China’s influence in the region. However, analysts cited by Reuters noted that human rights issues in India have often been overlooked due to its strategic role in counterbalancing China.

Since 2023, diplomatic tensions between the US and India have escalated following allegations that Indian operatives targeted Sikh separatists residing in the US and Canada. The situation worsened after Washington charged former Indian intelligence officer Vikash Yadav in connection with an alleged assassination attempt on pro-Khalistan leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun.

Despite the commission’s call for sanctions, the Trump administration is unlikely to take action against R&AW, as the USCIRF’s recommendations are not binding.

‘Religious Freedom Concerns in India’

The USCIRF report highlighted that religious freedom conditions in India continued to deteriorate in 2024, with increasing attacks and discrimination against religious minorities.

“In 2024, religious freedom conditions in India continued to deteriorate as attacks and discrimination against religious minorities continued to rise,” the report stated.

The commission also accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of spreading “hateful rhetoric and disinformation against Muslims and other religious minorities” during the 2024 Lok Sabha election campaign.

Also Read: Trump Cites India As Model In Executive Order Seeking To Overhaul US Election System

Filed under

US Religious Freedom Panel Report

newsx

Crowd Fueled Up To Grab ‘Buy 1 Get 1 Free’ Alcohol In Noida: Watch
USCIRF urges sanctions on

US Religious Freedom Panel Calls For Sanctions On India’s Intelligence Agency R&AW Over Alleged :...
Speculation over a possib

Will AIADMK And BJP Reunite? Palaniswami Responds After Key Meeting With Amit Shah
Luigi Mangione

Luigi Mangione Wants Access To A Restricted Laptop In Jail, Here’s Why
newsx

French Star Gérard Depardieu Admits ‘I Grabbed Her Hips’, Denies Sexual Assault Allegations In Court
newsx

Waqf Board Bill To Be Introduced In Parliament Next Week, Sources
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Crowd Fueled Up To Grab ‘Buy 1 Get 1 Free’ Alcohol In Noida: Watch

Crowd Fueled Up To Grab ‘Buy 1 Get 1 Free’ Alcohol In Noida: Watch

Will AIADMK And BJP Reunite? Palaniswami Responds After Key Meeting With Amit Shah

Will AIADMK And BJP Reunite? Palaniswami Responds After Key Meeting With Amit Shah

Luigi Mangione Wants Access To A Restricted Laptop In Jail, Here’s Why

Luigi Mangione Wants Access To A Restricted Laptop In Jail, Here’s Why

French Star Gérard Depardieu Admits ‘I Grabbed Her Hips’, Denies Sexual Assault Allegations In Court

French Star Gérard Depardieu Admits ‘I Grabbed Her Hips’, Denies Sexual Assault Allegations In Court

Waqf Board Bill To Be Introduced In Parliament Next Week, Sources

Waqf Board Bill To Be Introduced In Parliament Next Week, Sources

Entertainment

French Star Gérard Depardieu Admits ‘I Grabbed Her Hips’, Denies Sexual Assault Allegations In Court

French Star Gérard Depardieu Admits ‘I Grabbed Her Hips’, Denies Sexual Assault Allegations In Court

Selena Gomez Speaks On Women Facing Social Media Negativity, ‘Avoiding Negativity Isn’t As Simple’

Selena Gomez Speaks On Women Facing Social Media Negativity, ‘Avoiding Negativity Isn’t As Simple’

What Is The Mumbai-Haryana Rift That Led To Yuzvendra Chahal And Dhanashree Verma’s Divorce?

What Is The Mumbai-Haryana Rift That Led To Yuzvendra Chahal And Dhanashree Verma’s Divorce?

When BTS’ Kim Taehyung Set The Internet On Fire With His Transformation

When BTS’ Kim Taehyung Set The Internet On Fire With His Transformation

Gold Smuggling Case: Kannada Actress Ranya Rao Admits to Using Hawala To Smuggle

Gold Smuggling Case: Kannada Actress Ranya Rao Admits to Using Hawala To Smuggle

Lifestyle

Horoscope Today: A Good Day For The Pisces And Scorpio; Leos To Get Some Advice

Horoscope Today: A Good Day For The Pisces And Scorpio; Leos To Get Some Advice

Can A Town Clock Lead To Prague’s Doom? All About Orloj- The Cursed Clock

Can A Town Clock Lead To Prague’s Doom? All About Orloj- The Cursed Clock

Planning A Baby After 30? Here Are The Myths, Facts And Practical Tips

Planning A Baby After 30? Here Are The Myths, Facts And Practical Tips

Horoscope Today: What Do The Stars Say About Your Day?

Horoscope Today: What Do The Stars Say About Your Day?

World Tuberculosis Day: Here Are The Key Lifestyle Changes To Lower Your TB Risk

World Tuberculosis Day: Here Are The Key Lifestyle Changes To Lower Your TB Risk