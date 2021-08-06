The massive data contains genetic blueprint information from Wuhan lab's virus samples. Multiple officials in the US still believe that China may have been the source of the COVID-19 outbreak, the media report said.

In the search of COVID-19 origin, the US intelligence agencies have accessed massive genetic data from China’s controversial Wuhan lab and are scouring them to find the origin of the pandemic, a US media report said on Thursday. It’s unclear exactly how or when US intelligence agencies gained access to the information, but the machines involved in creating and processing this kind of genetic data from viruses are typically connected to external cloud-based servers — leaving open the possibility they were hacked, CNN quoted sources as saying.

The massive data contains genetic blueprint information from Wuhan lab’s virus samples. Multiple officials in the US still believe that China may have been the source of the COVID-19 outbreak, the media report said.

Earlier, multiple experts and media reports have also warned that coronavirus could have been leaked from China’s Wuhan lab. However, the Communist regime has been in strong denial for a long time. But when a team of the World Health Organisation proposed to visit the Wuhan lab and the city’s controversial Huanan Seafood market, Beijing unnecessarily delayed the visit giving bogus reasons. The communist regime’s such steps strengthen the Wuhan leak theory.

A Republican lawmaker’s report investigating the origins of COVID-19 released, earlier this week, concluded that the pandemic outbreak stemmed from a genetically modified virus that leaked from the Wuhan Institute of Virology, first detected in December 2019.

According to The Hill, House Republican lawmaker, Rep. Michael McCaul (R-Texas), the ranking member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, released the third installment in his investigation into the origins of the virus and the missteps by China in alerting the world to the risks of the pandemic.

“What the US congressmen have done smears and slander China in pursuit of political gains,” Daily Mail quoted the statement from the Chinese foreign ministry. “We express categorical opposition to and strong condemnation of such despicable acts that have no moral bottom line,” it added.

The Republican report is based on open-source material and draws conclusions from circumstantial reporting, also raises concern that the lab was conducting “gain of function” research, controversial medical research where scientists genetically modify a bacteria or virus to make it more infectious in an effort to study better preventative measures, in an unsafe environment, reported The Hill.