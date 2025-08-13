LIVE TV
Home > World > US Report Says UK Human Rights Situation 'Worsened' Over Past Year

US Report Says UK Human Rights Situation 'Worsened' Over Past Year

The US State Department has cited that the UK's human rights situation has worsened over the past year, adding increasing restrictions on freedom of expression and a rise in threats of violence motivated by antisemitism.

Credit - X/@BBCNews
Credit - X/@BBCNews

Published By: Moumi Majumdar
Published: August 13, 2025 15:39:05 IST

The US State Department has cited that the UK’s human rights situation has worsened over the past year, adding increasing restrictions on freedom of expression and a rise in threats of violence motivated by antisemitism. 

The annual global rights report, produced under the Trump administration, also included France and Germany in the same list.

Concerns over political speech and online censorship

The report highlighted “specific areas of concern” in Britain, including limits on political speech deemed “hateful” or “offensive” and actions taken by authorities in response to the July 2024 Southport attacks. Following the fatal stabbing of three girls by 18-year-old Axel Rudakubana, false claims about his immigration status spread online, sparking violent protests. Officials took action against individuals who posted misinformation or urged revenge measures, the report described as government efforts to “chill speech.”

US criticism also extended to buffer zone laws outside abortion clinics and Public Spaces Protection Orders used to restrict certain demonstrations.

Scotland introduced 200m buffer zones in September 2024, followed by 150m zones in England and Wales a month later. The report underlined the case of Livia Tossici-Bolt, convicted in April for holding a sign outside a Bournemouth clinic, which US officials said raised “serious free speech concerns.”

UK defends approach to public safety

A UK government spokesperson responded that “free speech is vital for democracy” and insisted the government is “proud to uphold freedoms whilst keeping our citizens safe.” Safeguarding Minister Jess Phillips previously defended buffer zones, saying harassment and intimidation at healthcare facilities would not be tolerated. (Inputs from BBC)

ALSO READ:  UK Troops in Kenya Engage in Transactional Sex Despite Prohibition: Report

Tags: UK Human Rights

US Report Says UK Human Rights Situation 'Worsened' Over Past Year

US Report Says UK Human Rights Situation 'Worsened' Over Past Year

US Report Says UK Human Rights Situation ‘Worsened’ Over Past Year
US Report Says UK Human Rights Situation ‘Worsened’ Over Past Year
US Report Says UK Human Rights Situation ‘Worsened’ Over Past Year
US Report Says UK Human Rights Situation ‘Worsened’ Over Past Year

