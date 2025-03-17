Home
US Reports First Outbreak of Deadly H7N9 Bird Flu Since 2017

The US reported its first outbreak of the H7N9 bird flu on a poultry farm since 2017, raising concerns over the spread of the deadly virus.

(Image used for representation only)


The US has reported its first outbreak of the H7N9 bird flu on a poultry farm in seven years, raising concerns over the spread of the deadly virus, Reuters reported on Monday. This comes as the country is already grappling with another strain of avian influenza, which has not only infected humans but also driven egg prices to record highs, the report said.

According to the report, the H7N9 virus, known for its potential to cause severe illness and death in both birds and humans, was detected in poultry on a farm in 2017, marking the first case of its kind in nearly eight years.

The outbreak has raised alarm among authorities who are now focussing on containment efforts to prevent further spread.

Meanwhile, the ongoing bird flu outbreak of a different strain has already devastated poultry flocks globally, causing significant disruptions to the supply chain and contributing to soaring food prices. The virus’s ability to spread to mammals, including dairy cows in the US, has fuelled concerns that it could evolve into a more dangerous threat.

The agricultural industry, already reeling under pressure from rising food costs, is now seemingly staring at another challenge, with avian influenza continuing to disrupt production and threatening food security.

