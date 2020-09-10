Over 1,000 visas of Chinese nationals have been revoked to date by the US government as part of the Trump administration's effort to prevent Beijing from using students and researchers to steal intellectual property, technology, and other sensitive information: State department

Washington [US], September 10 (ANI/Sputnik): More than 1,000 visas of Chinese nationals have been revoked to date by the US government as part of the Trump administration’s effort to prevent Beijing from using students and researchers to steal intellectual property, technology, and other sensitive information, a State Department spokesperson told Sputnik.

“As of September 8, 2020, the Department has revoked more than 1,000 visas of PRC [People’s Republic of China] nationals who were found to be subject to Presidential Proclamation 10043 and therefore ineligible for a visa,” the spokesperson said in the statement on Wednesday.

The spokesperson said the number of high-risk Chinese graduate students and researchers considered ineligible is a small number compared to the total number of Chinese students and scholars allowed to study in the United States.

Also read: After humiliation, China eyes North Pangong Tso, PLA deployment at N Pangong Tso

Also read: Rafale jets to be inducted into Indian Air Force today at Ambala air base

On June 1, the United States began to implement a presidential measure to restrict the entry of Chinese graduate students and researchers with ties to China’s military.

Also read: French Defense Minister to visit India for induction ceremony of Rafale fighter jets