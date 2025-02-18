US-Russia Talks In Saudi Arabia: Marco Rubio Calls For Concessions From All Sides To End Ukraine War

U.S. and Russian diplomats met in Saudi Arabia to discuss the ongoing Ukraine conflict, signaling a potential shift in relations between the two nations. However, the absence of Ukrainian officials from the talks has sparked concerns about their exclusion from key negotiations.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated on Tuesday that a resolution to the ongoing war in Ukraine would require concessions from both the United States and Russia. This statement followed a day of talks between U.S. and Russian diplomats in Saudi Arabia, which also saw announcements of key diplomatic and economic measures.

Shift in U.S.-Russia Relations

Rubio emphasized that both countries must prioritize restoring diplomatic missions to full operational capacity in order to foster continued dialogue and negotiations. “We’re going to need to have vibrant diplomatic missions that are able to function normally in order to be able to continue these conduits,” Rubio explained at the conclusion of discussions with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

This remark highlights a potential shift in U.S.-Russia relations after a period of tense diplomacy, which escalated following Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine. The actions taken over the past few years had diminished the diplomatic functions of both countries’ embassies. Rubio’s comments suggest a thaw in relations between the two nations.

Restoration of Diplomatic Ties Discussed In Saudi Arabia

In his remarks, Rubio revealed that both the U.S. and Russia had agreed to take steps toward restoring embassy staffing and establishing a high-level team to facilitate negotiations aimed at ending the war in Ukraine. Additionally, the two countries agreed to enhance economic cooperation. These announcements suggest that both sides are looking to rebuild bridges after years of strained relations.

At the same time, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov expressed satisfaction with the talks. “The conversation was very useful,” he said, adding that “the American side has started to better understand our position.” Although no date was set for a potential meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, Lavrov suggested that the talks could pave the way for such a meeting.

Saudi Arabia as Diplomatic Facilitator

The meeting took place at the Diriyah Palace in Riyadh, with key figures from both sides of the conflict present. In addition to Rubio, U.S. National Security Adviser Mike Waltz and President Trump’s Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff attended. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s foreign policy adviser, Yuri Ushakov, joined Lavrov, while Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud and Saudi National Security Adviser Mosaad bin Mohammad Al-Aiban participated earlier in the day.

Saudi Arabia, positioning itself as a neutral diplomatic force, has previously facilitated prisoner exchanges between Ukraine and Russia. This underscores the kingdom’s growing role in global diplomacy and its efforts to mediate conflict resolution between the two countries.

U.S. Support for Peace Talks Amid Ukrainian Exclusion

In a statement, U.S. State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce underscored President Trump’s commitment to ending the war. “President Trump wants to stop the killing; the United States wants peace and is using its strength in the world to bring countries together,” Bruce said. “President Trump is the only leader in the world who can get Ukraine and Russia to agree to that.”

Despite the positive tone of the discussions, no Ukrainian officials attended the meeting. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, in response, announced he would postpone his planned trip to Saudi Arabia this week. Earlier on Monday, Zelensky expressed frustration, stating that Ukraine had not been informed about the talks and emphasized that Ukraine regards any negotiations held without its involvement as futile.

While Ukrainian officials were excluded from the Saudi talks, the Kremlin indicated that President Putin is prepared to meet with Zelensky “if necessary.” This remark was made by the Russian government on Tuesday, according to AFP.

Fears of a U.S.-Russia Deal Without European Input

The intensified U.S. diplomatic efforts regarding the Ukraine war have raised concerns in Kyiv and among European allies, who worry that Washington and Moscow may strike a deal without properly considering their interests. Rubio highlighted the need for European nations to be included in negotiations, particularly due to their role in imposing sanctions on Russia. “The European Union is going to have to be at the table at some point because they have sanctions [on Russia] as well that have been imposed,” Rubio said after Tuesday’s talks.

On Monday, French President Emmanuel Macron convened an emergency meeting with European Union countries and the United Kingdom to coordinate a unified response. As political scientist Michael Butler told Newsweek, there is a shared commitment in Europe to defend Ukrainian sovereignty and ensure that the continent has a seat at any table where decisions about Ukraine’s future are made. However, divisions remain about how best to achieve these goals, with countries such as Poland, Finland, and the Baltic states advocating for a firmer stance, while others, including France, Germany, and Italy, have yet to align fully on the issue.

