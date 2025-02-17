US-Russia Talks on Ukraine War to Begin in Saudi Arabia: Who Is Representing Each Country?

As US and Russia prepare for high-stakes talks on the Ukraine war in Saudi Arabia, all eyes are on the key negotiators representing both nations. The discussions come amid rising tensions and shifting global alliances.

Talks between the United States and Russia aimed at ending the Ukraine war are set to commence in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, according to reports. The US delegation will include Secretary of State Marco Rubio, White House National Security Adviser Michael Waltz, and Ambassador to the Middle East Steve Witkoff.

Uncertainty Over Russia’s Representation

The discussions come nearly a month after Donald Trump assumed office as the President of the United States. These high-level talks are expected to serve as a precursor to an upcoming summit between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, which is likely to take place in Saudi Arabia. The White House has reportedly instructed the US delegation to finalize a date for this meeting before the start of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan on February 28.

It remains unclear who will lead the Russian delegation at the talks. Sources cited by Axios suggest that Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is expected to represent the Kremlin, but official confirmation is still pending. Russian media has also speculated about Lavrov’s attendance in Saudi Arabia.

Ukraine’s Absence in Saudi Arabia Raises Concerns

One of the most notable aspects of the upcoming talks is the absence of Ukraine from the negotiations. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has expressed his disappointment, stating that Kyiv has yet to receive an invitation. “It is strange that the meeting is being held before consultations with our strategic partners,” Zelenskyy remarked.

However, US Ambassador Steve Witkoff assured that Ukraine is not being sidelined. “Ukraine is part of the talks,” Witkoff told reporters. “I don’t think it is about excluding anybody. It’s about including everybody.”

Despite not being directly involved in the talks, Ukraine has sent a delegation to Saudi Arabia. Ukrainian Economy Minister Yulia Svirydenko confirmed on Facebook that a government team had arrived in the Kingdom. “There will be dozens of meetings in the coming days to prepare for President Zelenskyy’s visit to Saudi Arabia,” she stated. The delegation’s objective is to strengthen economic ties and lay the groundwork for significant agreements with countries in the region, she added.

Lack of Coordination with European Allies

The US has also not yet informed its European allies about the details of these discussions. When asked about this, Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated in an interview that European Union leaders would be notified when “real negotiations” commence.

