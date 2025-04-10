Home
US Sanctions On Iran: Indian-Owned Vessels Detained In Latest Crackdown

The United States has rolled out a new round of sanctions aimed at Iran’s covert oil shipping operations. The crackdown zeroes in on individuals and companies aiding the transport of Iranian petroleum under the radar.

The United States has rolled out a new round of sanctions aimed at Iran’s covert oil shipping operations. The crackdown zeroes in on individuals and companies aiding the transport of Iranian petroleum under the radar.

Among the key figures named is Jugwinder Singh Brar, an Indian national based in the UAE, who reportedly manages close to 30 vessels through his shipping businesses.

Indian-Owned Vessels Caught in the Crossfire

Brar and his fleet are accused of facilitating ship-to-ship (STS) transfers of Iranian oil in sensitive maritime zones.

According to the US Treasury Department, these activities have taken place in waters near Iraq, Iran, the UAE, and the Gulf of Oman. The vessels are believed to be indirectly supporting Iran’s state oil company and its military forces.

“Brar’s vessels engage in high-risk ship-to-ship (STS) transfers of Iranian petroleum in waters off Iraq, Iran, the UAE, and the Gulf of Oman,” the department stated.

Officials argue that Brar’s network plays a critical role in Iran’s ability to keep oil revenues flowing despite sanctions.

“The Iranian regime relies on its network of unscrupulous shippers and brokers like Brar and his companies to enable its oil sales and finance its destabilizing activities,” Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said.

“The United States remains focused on disrupting all elements of Iran’s oil exports, particularly those who seek to profit from this trade.”

Washington and Tehran Set to Talk

Amid the enforcement action, the US is also testing diplomatic waters with Iran.

A scheduled meeting on Saturday will serve as a litmus test for Tehran’s intentions, according to State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce.

“What happens on Saturday would, I suppose, determine whether there’s more,” Bruce commented when asked about the nature of the meeting.

“Right now, this is a meeting that is arranged. It is not part of some larger scheme or framework. It is a meeting to determine whether or not the Iranians are serious.”

ALSO READ: India Embassy In Myanmar Rescues 32 Nationals, Warns Of Potential Scams

 

