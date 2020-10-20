US State Secretary Michael Pompeo on Monday said that the US has decided to sanction 6 entities and two individuals over their dealings with Iran, which was being used to transport proliferation-sensitive items intended for Iran's ballistic missile and military programs.

The United States on Monday (local time) has imposed sanctions on six Chinese companies for their dealings with Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Lines (IRISL), which is used by Iran to “transport proliferation-sensitive items intended for Iran’s ballistic missile and military programs”.

“The United States is sanctioning six entities and two individuals for conduct related to IRISL and its subsidiary, Hafez Darya Arya Shipping Company (HDASCO), pursuant to the Iran Freedom and Counter-Proliferation Act Section 1244 (IFCA 1244),” said State Secretary Michael Pompeo in a statement.

The State Department had designated IRISL and its Shanghai-based subsidiary E-Sail Shipping Company Ltd. on June 8 for their proliferation-related conduct. The Department had also announced that if any stakeholder is found to be doing business with IRISL or E-SAIL then sanctions will be imposed on them as well.

“Reach Holding Group (Shanghai) Company Ltd.; Reach Shipping Lines; Delight Shipping Co., Ltd.; Gracious Shipping Co. Ltd.; Noble Shipping Co. Ltd.; and Supreme Shipping Co. Ltd. are being designated pursuant to IFCA Section 1244(d)(1)(A) for having knowingly sold, supplied, or transferred to Iran significant goods or services used in connection with the shipping sector of Iran,” Pompeo said.

He further said, “Eric Chen (Chen Guoping), Chief Executive Officer of Reach Holding Group (Shanghai) Company Ltd., and Daniel Y. He (He Yi), President of Reach Holding Group (Shanghai) Company Ltd., are also being sanctioned pursuant to Iran Sanctions Act Section 6(a)(11) as a part of this action. Delight Shipping Co., Ltd.; Gracious Shipping Co. Ltd.; Noble Shipping Co. Ltd.; and Supreme Shipping Co. Ltd. each knowingly sold, supplied, or transferred a large container vessel to Iran to be used in connection with the shipping sector of Iran.”

“Since the June 2020 designation of IRISL and E-Sail pursuant to E.O.13382, Reach Holding Group (Shanghai) Company Ltd. and its subsidiary, Reach Shipping Lines, have provided services to IRISL, E-Sail, and HDASCO to help these Iranian shipping entities evade the consequences of US sanctions.”

The State Secretary said that Reach Holding Group (Shanghai) Company Ltd. has worked on behalf of IRISL and its subsidiaries to conceal these Iranian entities activities in the People’s Republic of China (PRC) including by lying to Chinese companies about the roles of IRISL and its subsidiaries in shipments and by falsifying documents and engaging in other deceptive practices so that Chinese government, industry, and maritime stakeholders would not know about IRISL and its subsidiaries activities in the PRC.

