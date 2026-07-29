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Home > World News > US, Saudi Arabia Launch Joint Airstrikes in Iraq After Iran-Linked 30 Drone Attacks on American Forces

US, Saudi Arabia Launch Joint Airstrikes in Iraq After Iran-Linked 30 Drone Attacks on American Forces

The US and Saudi Arabia launched joint airstrikes in eastern Iraq targeting Iran-backed militant groups after a wave of drone attacks allegedly directed by the IRGC. CENTCOM said the strikes were carried out in response to attacks on US forces and Saudi energy infrastructure, while Iran later launched ballistic missiles at US forces, all of which were intercepted.

US, Saudi Arabia Launch Joint Airstrikes in Iraq After Iran-Linked 30 Drone Attacks on American Forces. Photo: ANI/Reuters
US, Saudi Arabia Launch Joint Airstrikes in Iraq After Iran-Linked 30 Drone Attacks on American Forces. Photo: ANI/Reuters

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: Wed 2026-07-29 09:00 IST

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) and the Saudi Arabian Armed Forces carried out joint precision airstrikes in eastern Iraq on Tuesday. The main target what they described as Iran-backed terrorist groups. According to CENTCOM, they targed these groups because they were directed by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) to attack US troops and key Saudi energy facilities. CENTCOM said the operation was launched after more than 30 IRGC-linked drone attacks were carried out over a period of 72 hours. The US and Saudi fighter jets targeted several logistics hubs and weapons storage sites used by the militant groups.

CENTCOM Warns Iran After Joint US-Saudi Airstrikes in Iraq 

“U.S. Central Command and the Saudi Arabian Armed Forces conducted precision strikes in Iraq, July 28, against Iran-aligned terrorists that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) directed to attack U.S. forces and Saudi energy infrastructure. The unwarranted attacks against U.S. forces were not successful,” CENTCOM said.

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The US military also said that between February and April 2026, Iran-backed militias carried out more than 600 attempted attacks on American citizens and facilities in Iraq. CENTCOM warned Iran and its allied groups to stop these attacks immediately or face further US military action. Saudi Arabia also confirmed that it took part in the joint operation.

Why Did the US and Saudi Arabia Launch Joint Airstrikes in Iraq? 

Highlighting the ongoing security threat in the region, CENTCOM said that “from February through April 2026, there were more than 600 attempted attacks on U.S. citizens and facilities by Iran-aligned terrorist militias in Iraq.”
The US military also warned that the IRGC and its allied groups must stop these attacks immediately to avoid further US military action.
Saudi Arabia also confirmed its role in the joint operation. On X, in a statement that was posted by Major General Turki Al-Maliki, who is the spokesperson for the Saudi Ministry of Defence, he mentioned that the air defence systems managed to intercept and then destroy a number of drones launched from Iraq, the drones were aimed at key oil facilities in the Eastern Province and also around the Riyadh region. .
He said the military operation was carried out under the “right to self-defence” under Article 51 of the United Nations Charter.
Major General Al-Maliki added that the Saudi Armed Forces are working closely with CENTCOM who carried out targeted strikes on militia sites in Iraq linked to the cross-border drone attacks. He then added that Saudi Arabia still has its “legitimate right to defend itself and its capabilities, while reserving the right to respond at the appropriate time and place.”

Why Iran Attack US Forces After Pausing For 15 Days Straight 

Iran launched several ballistic missiles at US military forces in the Middle East on Tuesday in what the US Central Command (CENTCOM) called an “attempted surprise attack.”

In a post on X, CENTCOM said the missiles were fired by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), but all of them were successfully intercepted by US air defence systems.
CENTCOM also said US forces in the region remain “vigilant and at a high state of readiness.”
Meanwhile, according to Axios, Iran targeted a US military base in Jordan with multiple ballistic missiles. The report said this was Iran’s first attack on a US base in the region since former US President Donald Trump paused military strikes against Tehran last Friday to allow diplomatic efforts.

Also Read: Netanyahu, Zelensky Hold High-Stakes White House Meetings With Donald Trump: Is Iran War On The Agenda? 

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US, Saudi Arabia Launch Joint Airstrikes in Iraq After Iran-Linked 30 Drone Attacks on American Forces
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US, Saudi Arabia Launch Joint Airstrikes in Iraq After Iran-Linked 30 Drone Attacks on American Forces
US, Saudi Arabia Launch Joint Airstrikes in Iraq After Iran-Linked 30 Drone Attacks on American Forces
US, Saudi Arabia Launch Joint Airstrikes in Iraq After Iran-Linked 30 Drone Attacks on American Forces
US, Saudi Arabia Launch Joint Airstrikes in Iraq After Iran-Linked 30 Drone Attacks on American Forces

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