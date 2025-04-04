Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, April 4, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • US Scholar Summoned in Thailand After Army Alleges He Insulted Monarchy: Report

US Scholar Summoned in Thailand After Army Alleges He Insulted Monarchy: Report

An American scholar based in Thailand has been summoned after the army filed a complaint accusing him of insulting the monarchy.

US Scholar Summoned in Thailand After Army Alleges He Insulted Monarchy: Report

An American scholar based in Thailand has been summoned after the army filed a complaint accusing him of insulting the monarchy.


An American scholar based in Thailand has been summoned by local authorities after the Thai army filed a criminal complaint accusing him of insulting the monarchy, an offense that carries severe penalties under the country’s lese majeste law, The Associated Press reported.

Police visited Paul Chambers, a political science lecturer at Naresuan University in the northern province of Phitsanulok, at his workplace on Friday morning, where they served him with an arrest warrant. He was instructed to report to the police station on Tuesday to face the charges, which also include alleged violations of the Computer Crime Act.

“I’m basically in limbo because I can’t go anywhere. I’m not supposed to,” Chambers told The Associated Press. “I don’t know what’s going to happen, but I’m kind of nervous.” He told the publication that he hoped to be released on bail following his hearing.

The complaint, filed by the regional army command, has accused Chambers of defaming the monarchy, a charge punishable by a prison sentence of up to 15 years. The summons, signed by Phitsanulok’s police chief, Watcharapong Sitthirungroj, refers to the 3rd Army Area, which covers the northern region of Thailand, as the plaintiff.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Chambers further told AP that he believes the charges may stem from a webinar he participated in last October, where he discussed the military’s influence on Thai politics. The specific nature of the offence he is accused of is unclear.

Thailand’s lese majeste law has been used to prosecute individuals for defaming or insulting the monarchy, the report said, adding that it has been frequently invoked in recent years, especially during political unrest in the country. The law has faced criticism for its alleged use to silence government critics, with a particular focus on the military, which has reportedly played a dominant role in Thai politics.

According to the report, while it is rare for foreigners to be charged under the lese majeste law, the case points toward the increased use of the legislation, which was recently applied following student-led protests against the monarchy that began in 2020.

Advocacy group Thai Lawyers for Human Rights reported that over 270 people, including many student activists, have been charged under Article 112 (the lese majeste law) since early 2020, the report said, adding that the charges have often led to lengthy prison sentences while igniting debate over freedom of expression in Thailand.

ALSO READ: Rubio Says US Will Soon Know If Russia Is Serious About Peace

Filed under

Thai Army Thai Monarchy US Scholar in Thailand US Scholar Summoned

newsx

Earthquake Of 4.3 Magnitude Strikes Nepal
Meteorologists warned tha

Severe Weather In US Strikes South and Midwest, Causing Tornadoes, Flooding and Fatalities
newsx

Bumrah Doubtful For MI vs RCB Clash – Recovery At Bengaluru Centre Still Underway
newsx

Test Movie X Review: Fans Praise Performances But Slam Plot – Here’s What Viewers Are...
An American scholar based

US Scholar Summoned in Thailand After Army Alleges He Insulted Monarchy: Report
NASA astronaut Butch Wilm

‘The Word of God’: What Helped NASA Astronaut Butch Wilmore Survive The Extended Stay At...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Earthquake Of 4.3 Magnitude Strikes Nepal

Earthquake Of 4.3 Magnitude Strikes Nepal

Severe Weather In US Strikes South and Midwest, Causing Tornadoes, Flooding and Fatalities

Severe Weather In US Strikes South and Midwest, Causing Tornadoes, Flooding and Fatalities

Bumrah Doubtful For MI vs RCB Clash – Recovery At Bengaluru Centre Still Underway

Bumrah Doubtful For MI vs RCB Clash – Recovery At Bengaluru Centre Still Underway

Test Movie X Review: Fans Praise Performances But Slam Plot – Here’s What Viewers Are Saying

Test Movie X Review: Fans Praise Performances But Slam Plot – Here’s What Viewers Are...

‘The Word of God’: What Helped NASA Astronaut Butch Wilmore Survive The Extended Stay At ISS?

‘The Word of God’: What Helped NASA Astronaut Butch Wilmore Survive The Extended Stay At...

Entertainment

Test Movie X Review: Fans Praise Performances But Slam Plot – Here’s What Viewers Are Saying

Test Movie X Review: Fans Praise Performances But Slam Plot – Here’s What Viewers Are

ED Raids Empuraan Producer Gokulam Gopalan’s Chennai Office Amid Controversy Over Film’s Gujarat Riots Depiction

ED Raids Empuraan Producer Gokulam Gopalan’s Chennai Office Amid Controversy Over Film’s Gujarat Riots Depiction

Actor Manoj Kumar’s Death: President Murmu And Political Leaders Pay Tribute, Praise His Cinematic Legacy

Actor Manoj Kumar’s Death: President Murmu And Political Leaders Pay Tribute, Praise His Cinematic Legacy

BTS’ Jin Travels Over 6 Hours To Volunteer At South Korea’s Wildfire Relief Centre For Victims; Internet Says ‘Not A Single Day Of Regret’

BTS’ Jin Travels Over 6 Hours To Volunteer At South Korea’s Wildfire Relief Centre For

Shah Rukh Khan’s Thriller ‘Darr’ Returns To Theatres On April 4, Obsessed Again?

Shah Rukh Khan’s Thriller ‘Darr’ Returns To Theatres On April 4, Obsessed Again?

Lifestyle

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank Ideas

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank

Are April Fools’ Day Babies Actually Fools? Debunking Popular Myths

Are April Fools’ Day Babies Actually Fools? Debunking Popular Myths

H&M ‘AI Generated’ Clones To Replace Human Models, Here’s How The Internet Is Reacting

H&M ‘AI Generated’ Clones To Replace Human Models, Here’s How The Internet Is Reacting

Royalty, Legends And Lost Mysteries: What Lies Beneath The Sand Of Rajasthan?

Royalty, Legends And Lost Mysteries: What Lies Beneath The Sand Of Rajasthan?

From Folk Music To Traditional Dresses: Bet You Didn’t Know This About Goa’s Rich Culture And Heritage

From Folk Music To Traditional Dresses: Bet You Didn’t Know This About Goa’s Rich Culture