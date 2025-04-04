An American scholar based in Thailand has been summoned after the army filed a complaint accusing him of insulting the monarchy.

An American scholar based in Thailand has been summoned by local authorities after the Thai army filed a criminal complaint accusing him of insulting the monarchy, an offense that carries severe penalties under the country’s lese majeste law, The Associated Press reported.

Police visited Paul Chambers, a political science lecturer at Naresuan University in the northern province of Phitsanulok, at his workplace on Friday morning, where they served him with an arrest warrant. He was instructed to report to the police station on Tuesday to face the charges, which also include alleged violations of the Computer Crime Act.

“I’m basically in limbo because I can’t go anywhere. I’m not supposed to,” Chambers told The Associated Press. “I don’t know what’s going to happen, but I’m kind of nervous.” He told the publication that he hoped to be released on bail following his hearing.

The complaint, filed by the regional army command, has accused Chambers of defaming the monarchy, a charge punishable by a prison sentence of up to 15 years. The summons, signed by Phitsanulok’s police chief, Watcharapong Sitthirungroj, refers to the 3rd Army Area, which covers the northern region of Thailand, as the plaintiff.

Chambers further told AP that he believes the charges may stem from a webinar he participated in last October, where he discussed the military’s influence on Thai politics. The specific nature of the offence he is accused of is unclear.

Thailand’s lese majeste law has been used to prosecute individuals for defaming or insulting the monarchy, the report said, adding that it has been frequently invoked in recent years, especially during political unrest in the country. The law has faced criticism for its alleged use to silence government critics, with a particular focus on the military, which has reportedly played a dominant role in Thai politics.

According to the report, while it is rare for foreigners to be charged under the lese majeste law, the case points toward the increased use of the legislation, which was recently applied following student-led protests against the monarchy that began in 2020.

Advocacy group Thai Lawyers for Human Rights reported that over 270 people, including many student activists, have been charged under Article 112 (the lese majeste law) since early 2020, the report said, adding that the charges have often led to lengthy prison sentences while igniting debate over freedom of expression in Thailand.

