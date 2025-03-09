The US Secret Service shot an armed man early Sunday morning, following an "armed confrontation" near the White House. The altercation occurred just after midnight on March 9, close to the intersection of 17th and G Streets NW, one block from the West Wing of the White House, according to Secret Service spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi.

Secret Service personnel were involved in a shooting following an armed encounter with a person of interest shortly after midnight on March 9 at 17th and G Streets NW. Media staging area will be at 17th and Pennsylvania. pic.twitter.com/0sEH7ma0BE — Anthony Guglielmi (@SecretSvcSpox) March 9, 2025

Details of the Incident

The man, whose identity has not yet been released, reportedly drove to Washington DC,m Indiana on Saturday. He parked his vehicle near 17th and F Streets, close to the Eisenhower Executive Office Building. From there, he walked north toward Pennsylvania Avenue, where he was approached and stopped by Secret Service agents.

During the interaction, the man reportedly pulled out a firearm, prompting the Secret Service personnel to fire shots in self-defense. The man was injured in the incident and was immediately transported to a local hospital. His current condition remains unknown. Fortunately, no Secret Service agents were harmed during the confrontation.

Background and Investigation

The Secret Service was alerted to the situation by local police, who had been notified about a “suicidal individual.” The man’s motives remain unclear, and it is not known whether he intended to harm anyone at the White House. President Donald Trump was in Florida at his Mar-a-Lago resort at the time of the incident and was not in Washington, DC.

DC Metropolitan Police’s Internal Affairs Division has taken over the investigation into the shooting. As of now, authorities have not provided further details regarding the suspect’s intentions or whether the firearm was legally owned.

This incident marks a significant security event near one of the most heavily protected areas in the country. The investigation into the circumstances surrounding the confrontation continues.

