US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday tested positive for COVID-19, exhibiting mild symptoms, and would be isolated at home, completing his work online

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday tested positive for COVID-19, exhibiting mild symptoms, and would be isolated at home, completing his work online.

According to a press release from the US Department of State, “Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken tested positive for COVID-19 this afternoon via PCR test. The Secretary has been fully vaccinated and is immune to the virus, with very minor symptoms. On Tuesday, he tested negative, and he tested negative again this morning.”

Furthermore, the statement mentioned that Secretary of State Blinken has not seen President Biden in person for several days, and the President is not considered a close contact by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) rules.

However, Blinken will isolate at home and maintain a virtual work schedule in accordance with CDC guidelines and in consultation with the Department’s Bureau of Medical Services.

Meanwhile, Secretary of State Blinken expressed his gratitude to the doctors, nurses, and medical staff who provide exemplary health services to the State Department workforce around the world, and urged all Americans who are eligible to get fully vaccinated and boosted to protect themselves and their loved ones from severe COVID-19 disease, according to the statement.

In recent weeks and months, a number of high-profile government officials have tested positive for the drug. Last month, Vice President Kamala Harris revealed that she had contracted the virus, and in March, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki cancelled her trip to Belgium and Poland with the President after testing positive for Covid-19 for the second time.