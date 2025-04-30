Home
US Secretary Of State Marco Rubio Speaks To EAM Jaishankar, Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif, Urges India, Pakistan To De-escalate

In the wake of the deadly April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 civilians, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio reached out to top Indian and Pakistani leaders. He urged both sides to dial down tensions and focus on regional stability amid escalating hostilities.

In the aftermath of the terrorist attack in Pahalgam that claimed 26 civilian lives on April 22, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio held separate phone conversations with India’s External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Pakistan’s Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday, urging both nations to de-escalate tensions and work toward regional peace.

Marco Rubio Reaffirms Solidarity with India on Counter-Terrorism

Tammy Bruce, spokesperson for the U.S. State Department, stated that Secretary Rubio conveyed his condolences for the loss of lives in the “horrific terrorist attack in Pahalgam” and reiterated America’s commitment to working with India in its fight against terrorism.

“Rubio also called on Pakistan to condemn the attack and cooperate with investigation efforts,” Bruce said, underlining the U.S. expectation of Islamabad’s support in identifying and prosecuting those responsible.

In his discussions, Rubio encouraged both New Delhi and Islamabad to prioritize peace. “He also encouraged India to work with Pakistan to de-escalate tensions and maintain peace and security in South Asia,” Bruce added.

The attack has triggered a sharp rise in tensions between the nuclear-armed neighbors. In response, India and Pakistan have suspended bilateral trade and put multiple longstanding agreements on hold, including the Indus Waters Treaty and the Shimla Agreement.

UN Secretary-General Calls for Justice and Caution

UN Secretary-General António Guterres also weighed in on the deteriorating situation. In separate phone calls on Tuesday with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, Guterres condemned the Pahalgam attack and emphasized the urgent need for accountability.

Stephane Dujarric, spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General, confirmed the conversations and shared Guterres’ concerns. “UN Secretary-General spoke separately with Shehbaz Sharif, Prime Minister of Pakistan, and he also spoke with Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, the Minister of External Affairs of India,” Dujarric said.

“In his phone call, the Secretary-General reiterated strong condemnation of the April 22 terrorist attack that took place in Jammu and Kashmir. The Secretary-General noted the importance of pursuing justice and accountability for these attacks through lawful means.”

Guterres also expressed deep concern over the escalating tensions, warning that any direct confrontation “could have catastrophic consequences” for the region.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
