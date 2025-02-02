Home
Sunday, February 2, 2025
US Secretary Of State Meets Panama Leader Amid Trump’s Demand For Canal Control

The demand, driven by concerns over China’s growing influence in the region, has sparked tensions between the two nations.

Marco Rubio


US Secretary of State Marco Rubio met with Panama’s President, Jose Raul Mulino, in Panama City on Sunday, engaging in high-stakes talks surrounding President Donald Trump’s demand for the United States to regain control of the Panama Canal. This contentious issue, rooted in Trump’s assertion that the canal is vital to US security interests, has sparked diplomatic tensions and public unrest.

Trump’s administration has expressed concerns over China’s growing influence around the canal, fearing that Beijing could disrupt the vital waterway in the event of a conflict. Rubio, in his first foreign visit as Secretary of State, was tasked with delivering Trump’s demands. However, the diplomatic mission faces significant hurdles, as Panama firmly rejects any claims that undermine its sovereignty. Rubio, walking past an honor guard at Mulino’s residence, held private talks with the Panamanian leadership but made no immediate comments to the press.

Protests Erupt In Panama Over US Demands

As tensions simmered, scattered protests erupted across Panama, with demonstrators burning an effigy of Rubio, reflecting deep resistance to what many view as US imperialism. Professor Diojenes Sanchez, a participant in the protests, criticized the US’s stance, vowing to protect Panama’s sovereignty. “We firmly reject the claims of the United States to turn Panama into a protectorate and colony,” he declared.

The Panama Canal, which links the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans, was constructed by the US at the cost of thousands of lives in the early 20th century. Despite the canal’s strategic importance to global trade, the United States agreed to return control to Panama in 1999, following years of negotiations and growing discontent in Panama over foreign control. Trump, however, has reignited calls to reverse that decision, claiming Panama has failed to uphold the terms of the agreement.

In response to Trump’s accusations, Panama has conducted an audit of a Hong Kong-based company that controls key ports along the canal, though Trump has dismissed these actions as insufficient. For now, Rubio’s mission remains uncertain, as Panama stands firm on defending its sovereignty, while protests and geopolitical tensions continue to rise.

During his visit, Rubio also toured the Panama Canal, a key trade route for the United States. He is expected to continue his trip across Central America, including El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala, where the US will seek cooperation on deportations under Trump’s immigration policies. The escalating dispute over the canal highlights ongoing strains in US-Latin American relations, with sovereignty and security concerns at the heart of the tension.

