US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who will be on a state visit to India from June 24-26, has recited Prime Minister Modi's slogan of, 'Modi hai toh mumkin hai', just ahead of his visit to India.

By reiterating BJP’s popular election slogan Mike Pompeo has said that the US is exploring and looking out for “what’s possible” in the interest of Indo-US relations. Pompeo will be meeting Prime Minister Modi and Foreign Minister S Jaishankar, during his India visit. Pompeo cited the slogan ‘Modi hai toh mumkin hai’ in his speech at the US – India Business Council.

Pompeo said that he is looking forward for his India visit and meeting PM Modi and his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar. He said that India and US must move forward together as it’s obvious that the world’s most populous democracy should have a robust relationship with the world’s oldest democracy.

In his speech, Mike Pompeo highlighted the ‘2+2 dialogue’ between India and the US happened recently and also talked about the relevance of ‘Quad’ as a strategic step in the Indo-pacific region. He also highlighted the shared vision and interest for the free and open Indo-Pacific region.

India in recent times has been witnessing trade tensions with the US ever since the Trump administration has been pursuing aggressive trade policies with India and China. Hence, Pompeo’s remarks in such times are appearing to be seen as easing out the tensions between the two nations.

Pompeo along with India will travel to Sri Lanka, Japan and South Korea from June 24 to 30 to boost and take the bilateral relationship with the countries to the next level. His four-nation tour is aimed at deepening US strategic partnerships in the Indo-Pacific region.

