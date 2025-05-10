Home
Saturday, May 10, 2025
Live Tv
  • US Secretary Of State Speaks To Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir, Urges De-Escalation

US Secretary Of State Speaks To Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir, Urges De-Escalation

Secretary of State Marco Rubio held a phone conversation with Pakistan’s Army Chief General Asim Munir earlier today, according to a statement released by U.S. Spokesperson Tammy Bruce.

During the call, Rubio urged both India and Pakistan to take steps toward de-escalation amid rising tensions. He also conveyed the United States’ willingness to assist in initiating constructive dialogue to prevent further conflict in the region.

The conversation reflects Washington’s growing concern over the volatile situation along the India-Pakistan border and its potential impact on regional stability.

Must Read: G7 Foreign Ministers Issues Advisory On India And Pakistan

