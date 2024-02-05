US Secy of State Antony Blinken heads to Middle East to negotiate aid for Gaza and hostages

As part of ongoing diplomatic efforts regarding the conflict between Israel and Hamas, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken left on Sunday for a four-nation tour of the Middle East. The New York Times reported that Blinken’s goals included securing a deal on the release of hostages and a humanitarian pause for increased aid delivery to Gaza. From February 4–8, Blinken will visit Israel, Egypt, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the West Bank. This is his fifth visit to the area following the October 7 attacks on Israel by Hamas.

According to US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, Israel is entitled to retaliate against Hamas for its heinous attacks. He added that there should be a lot more of it and that the US had assisted in opening and entering the Gaza Strip. He stated that Blinken’s “top priority” while traveling through the Middle East will be ensuring that more humanitarian aid reaches Gaza’s civilian population.

Speaking on ‘Face The News’ on CBC News, Sullivan said, “Secretary Blinken is on his way to the region as we speak, and this will be a top priority of his when he sees the Israeli government that the needs of the Palestinian people or something that are going to be front and center in the US approach and that we want to ensure that they are getting access to life saving food, medicine, water, shelter. And we’ll continue to press until that is done.”

The US State Department said in a statement on February 2 that Blinken will continue diplomatic efforts during his trip to the Middle East to secure the release of all hostages and include a humanitarian pause that will allow for increased humanitarian aid delivery to Gaza residents.

“He will continue work to prevent the spread of the conflict, while reaffirming that the United States will take appropriate steps to defend its personnel and the right to freedom of navigation in the Red Sea. The Secretary will also continue discussions with partners on how to establish a more integrated, peaceful region that includes lasting security for Israelis and Palestinians alike,” it added.

Notably, on October 7, Israel was attacked by Hamas, resulting in the deaths of about 1,200 Israeli soldiers and the kidnapping of another 250. This marked the start of the conflict between Israel and Hamas. After that, Israel vowed to destroy Hamas and launched a counterattack on the terrorist organization. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported on Sunday that, as part of a compound in Khan Yunis, they had discovered AK-47 rifles, ammunition, military hardware, and technological assets. This is the most recent development in the ongoing conflict. Furthermore, RPGs were discovered by IDF troops inside the homes of terrorists.