US Seeks Control of Key Ukrainian Gas Pipeline: Reports

The U.S. has reportedly demanded control over a critical gas pipeline in Ukraine that transports Russian gas to Europe, as officials from Washington and Kyiv discussed a minerals-for-aid proposal.

The U.S. has reportedly demanded control over a critical gas pipeline in Ukraine that transports Russian gas to Europe, as officials from Washington and Kyiv discussed a minerals-for-aid proposal.

The U.S. has reportedly demanded control over a critical gas pipeline in Ukraine that transports Russian gas to Europe, as officials from Washington and Kyiv discussed a minerals-for-aid proposal from the Trump administration. The demand was revealed during fraught negotiations held Friday between U.S. and Ukrainian officials, The Guardian reported. According to sources cited by Reuters, the U.S. side—led by President Donald Trump’s team—has sought access to Ukraine’s strategic energy infrastructure, a gesture being viewed by some Ukrainians as a “colonial-type” move.

Pipeline at the Center of Tensions

According to the Guardian report, the Sudzha-Uzhhorod pipeline – a Soviet-era gas route – connects western Russia to Slovakia through Ukraine.

The line has reportedly been idle since January 1, after Ukraine allowed its five-year transit contract with Russia’s Gazprom to expire.

The U.S. International Development Finance Corporation is the entity Trump’s team wants to take control of the pipeline, a source told Reuters news agency.

Initial U.S. proposals from February included access to $500 billion in rare metals, oil, and gas, in exchange for continued U.S. support. The latest demands, however, are believed to have gone further, with the current US administration reportedly seeking direct control of Ukraine’s gas pipeline as a form of “payback” for military aid provided during the Biden era.

Zelenskyy Pushes for Fair Terms

Meanwhile, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has insisted on a “50-50″ revenue split with the US, saying, “I am just defending what belongs to Ukraine. It should be beneficial for both the United States and Ukraine. This is the right thing to do”.

Zelenskyy also refuted claims that he was backing out of an agreement, responding to Trump’s remarks that he would face “big problems” if he failed to sign a deal.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

On Friday, Trump’s envoy Steve Witkoff met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in St. Petersburg, reportedly proposing to give four Ukrainian provinces to Russia—including areas still under Kyiv’s control. On the same day, Ukraine’s allies pledged a record €21 billion in military support to Kyiv.

According to The Guardian, Russia launched new airstrikes early Saturday on Ukrainian cities, including Kyiv, where three warehouses were destroyed and two civilians injured. Since the U.S. proposed a 30-day ceasefire on March 11, Russia has launched 70 missiles and over 2,200 drones, the report said, quoting Ukrainian officials.

ALSO READ: US-Iran Nuclear Talks Key Moments: As First Round Concludes in Oman, Here’s What’s Next