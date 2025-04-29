Home
US Seeks To Ease Kashmir Tensions: Diplomatic Engagement With India And Pakistan

US State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce stated that Secretary of State Antony Blinken is personally reaching out to his counterparts in both nations to urge calm and discourage any escalation.

The United States has officially confirmed its diplomatic engagement with both India and Pakistan over rising tensions related to the Kashmir region. US State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce stated that Secretary of State Antony Blinken is personally reaching out to his counterparts in both nations to urge calm and discourage any escalation.

“That is correct,” Bruce said when asked if the US was in contact with both governments. “The secretary also gave me a note about that as well. We are reaching out regarding the Kashmir situation, India and Pakistan. He said we are reaching out to both parties and telling them not to escalate the situation.”

Bruce further emphasized that Blinken is expected to speak with the foreign ministers of India and Pakistan “as early as today or tomorrow” and is also encouraging other international leaders to play a role in defusing tensions.

The diplomatic intervention comes amid a renewed wave of concerns in South Asia, with recent cross-border rhetoric and troop movements raising alarms in the region and globally. Washington’s approach underscores its continued interest in maintaining peace between the two nuclear-armed neighbors.

Pahalgam Attack on Tourists Deepens Crisis

Tensions have sharply escalated following the 2025 Pahalgam terror attack, in which five armed terrorists targeted a group of tourists in Baisaran Valley near Pahalgam in Indian-administered Jammu and Kashmir. The brutal assault on April 22 claimed the lives of 26 civilians, mostly Hindu males, marking the deadliest attack on civilians in India since the 2008 Mumbai attacks.

