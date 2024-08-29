US Sees Rise in Illnesses and Deaths from Listeria Outbreak Linked to Deli Meat

The United States is grappling with a significant Listeria outbreak, with over 50 reported illnesses and eight fatalities.

The United States is grappling with a significant Listeria outbreak, with over 50 reported illnesses and eight fatalities, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Listeria, a resilient bacterium capable of surviving on surfaces like meat slicers and in refrigerated conditions, has been identified as the cause of this alarming outbreak.

Contaminated Deli Meats at the Center of the Outbreak

The CDC’s epidemiological, laboratory, and traceback investigations reveal that meats sliced at delis, specifically Boar’s Head brand liverwurst, are implicated in the outbreak. Listeria’s ability to thrive on deli equipment, surfaces, and hands, as well as in food, has facilitated its spread, resulting in numerous infections.

As of the latest reports, a total of 57 individuals have been hospitalized due to Listeria infections, with eight confirmed deaths. This outbreak is now the most significant since the 2011 listeriosis incident associated with contaminated cantaloupe.

Public Health Advisory and Precautions

In response to the outbreak, the CDC has issued a public health advisory urging individuals to avoid consuming recalled deli products. Those particularly vulnerable to Listeria, including pregnant individuals, the elderly, and those with compromised immune systems, are advised to steer clear of deli meats unless they are thoroughly heated to steaming temperatures just before consumption.

The recent fatalities include two individuals in South Carolina, and one each in Florida, Tennessee, and New Mexico. States such as Illinois, New Jersey, and Virginia have also reported deaths linked to this outbreak. Genetic testing has confirmed that the outbreak is connected to liverwurst products manufactured by Boar’s Head.

Recall and Response from Boar’s Head

In response to the outbreak, Boar’s Head has initiated a massive recall of over 7 million pounds of 71 different meat and poultry products as of July 30. This recall aims to address the contamination and prevent further spread of Listeria.

As health officials continue to investigate and manage the outbreak, the CDC emphasizes the importance of adhering to food safety guidelines and staying informed about product recalls to mitigate the risk of infection.

