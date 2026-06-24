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Home > World News > US Senate Passes Resolution Urging Trump To Withdraw American Forces From Iran Conflict

US Senate Passes Resolution Urging Trump To Withdraw American Forces From Iran Conflict

The US Senate passed a bipartisan resolution directing President Donald Trump to withdraw American forces from the Iran conflict, reflecting growing congressional concerns over military action without approval. However, the measure is non-binding and does not carry the force of law.

Donald Trump
Donald Trump

Published By: NewsX WebDesk
Last updated: Wed 2026-06-24 04:57 IST

In a rare bipartisan rebuke of the administration’s military power and a sign of Congress’s concerns over possible escalation in the region, the US Senate on Tuesday (local time) approved a resolution directing US President Donald Trump to withdraw American military forces from the conflict with Iran. 

CNN reports that the resolution was approved by a vote of 50-48, with Democrats and Republican Senators Rand Paul, Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski, and Bill Cassidy supporting it. 

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Democratic Senator John Fetterman voted against the resolution. 

The absence of Republican Senators Mitch McConnell and Dave McCormick, who had previously opposed advancing similar war powers measures, contributed to its passage, CNN reported. 

The vote comes amid continued efforts by Democrats in both chambers of Congress to limit the president’s authority to engage in military action against Iran without congressional approval. CNN reported that support for such efforts has gradually expanded among some Republicans in recent weeks. 

The measure had earlier passed the US House of Representatives by a vote of 215-208, with four Republicans voting alongside Democrats. 

Following that vote, Trump criticised the lawmakers on Truth Social, describing them as “GRANDSTANDERS” and calling their actions “unpatriotic”. 

Despite its passage in both chambers, the resolution is a concurrent resolution and therefore does not require the president’s signature. It also does not carry the force of law. 

Reacting to the Senate vote, a White House official dismissed the significance of the measure. 

“Concurrent resolutions do not go to the president and have no force of law,” the official said, according to CNN. 

The official also argued that the resolution was largely symbolic and attributed its passage to the absence of several Republican senators. 

The resolution directs the president to remove US armed forces from hostilities against Iran. However, the White House maintained that such a requirement was unnecessary because “there are no hostilities from which to remove US forces, as hostilities terminated with the ceasefire on April 7th”, as reported by CNN. 

CNN reported that a Democratic aide involved in advancing the measure disputed that interpretation, arguing that the resolution would be binding and that any disagreement over its effect would likely become a legal matter. 

The Senate has now voted ten times on Iran-related war powers measures since the beginning of the year, CNN reported. 

An earlier Senate-backed proposal advanced last month but has yet to receive a final vote as Democratic lawmakers seek to secure sufficient support for passage. 

Some Democratic senators have continued to push for congressional oversight of any future military action involving Iran, even as diplomatic contacts between Washington and Tehran continue, as reported by CNN. 

The resolution reflects ongoing debate in Washington over the balance of war powers between Congress and the president, particularly regarding US military involvement in the Middle East.  

(ANI) 

Also Read: US Supreme Court Backs Trump In Green Card Holder Deportation Case: Ruling Strengthens Immigration Enforcement

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US Senate Passes Resolution Urging Trump To Withdraw American Forces From Iran Conflict
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US Senate Passes Resolution Urging Trump To Withdraw American Forces From Iran Conflict

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US Senate Passes Resolution Urging Trump To Withdraw American Forces From Iran Conflict
US Senate Passes Resolution Urging Trump To Withdraw American Forces From Iran Conflict
US Senate Passes Resolution Urging Trump To Withdraw American Forces From Iran Conflict
US Senate Passes Resolution Urging Trump To Withdraw American Forces From Iran Conflict

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