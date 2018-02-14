Three people were shot and wounded near the US National Security Agency’s headquarters in Maryland on Wednesday, 14th February. The FBI (Federal Bureau of Investigation) confirmed on social media platform, Twitter that its Baltimore office had sent agents to investigate. After the incident of shooting took place, authorities closed a major highway in both directions, causing major backups throughout the area during busy hours.

As per a report published in the Reuters, an international news agency headquartered in London, United Kingdom, 3 people were shot and injured near the US National Security Agency’s headquarters at Fort Meade in Maryland on Wednesday, 14 February. The shooting occurred after a black SUV ran into a barricade at the base. Police have taken into custody one male suspect, however, as per reports mentioned in a British daily newspaper, The Guardian, it was not immediately clear if that man was the same person reported injured.

An image taken from a WRC-TV helicopter shows a police and fire department response outside one of the facility’s secure vehicle entry gates. The FBI (Federal Bureau of Investigation) confirmed on social media platform, Twitter that its Baltimore office had sent agents to investigate. A White House spokesperson said US President Donald Trump had been briefed on the shooting incident. However, the report in The Guardian also mentioned that the authorities claimed the situation is under control and that “there’s no ongoing security or safety threat”. The person who faced injuries was taken to the hospital.

The #FBI is aware of the incident at Fort Meade and we are sending personnel to respond at this time. Continue monitoring @FBIBaltimore for updates. — FBI Baltimore (@FBIBaltimore) February 14, 2018

After the incident of shooting took place, authorities closed a major highway in both directions, causing major backups throughout the area during busy hours. In 2015, two people tried to drive their sports utility vehicle through NSA’s heavily guarded gate. Officers shot at the vehicle when they refused to stop, by killing one of the occupants. The National Security Agency is one of the U.S. government’s main spy agencies.