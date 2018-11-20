US shooting: According to the reports, a gunman opened up firing in a hospital in the United States' Chicago city. In the attack, many people got injured including a police officer. Chicago Police spokesman informed that at least one possible offender was shot and there were multiple other victims.

On Monday, a gunman opened up firing in a hospital in the United States Chicago city. According to the police reports, many people got injured in the attack including a police officer. Reporting about the incident, the Chicago Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi, in a Tweet, said, “Reports of shots fired in the vicinity of 26th and Michigan near Mercy Hospital. Avoid area. Heavy police response incoming.” He added that at least one possible offender was shot and there were multiple other victims.

“A #ChicagoPolice officer has been shot in the active shooter incident at Mercy Hospital. He is in critical condition but receiving excellent care. Please send your prayers,” Guglielmi later added. An eyewitness told media that he saw a man shooting someone on the ground multiple times. Video footage of the incident shows people coming out of the hospital to the parking lot with their hands up.

A #ChicagoPolice officer has been shot in the active shooter incident at Mercy Hospital. He is in critical condition but receiving excellent care. Please send your prayers. pic.twitter.com/kFfMY1ZmF7 — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) November 19, 2018

The eyewitness told media that after hearing the sound of bullet an officer reacted swiftly and exchanged fired. Then the man reloaded his gun and shot the person on the ground again and then he made his way into the hospital and more shots were fired.

“I am scared as hell. I have never been so scared, I hear of shootings going on every day at people’s workplaces, but not where I work at,” a hospital employee told media.

