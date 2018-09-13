A gunman killed 5 people in California in the USA and committed suicide after the crime, say reports.

A tragic news was reported on Thursday morning from California in the US, where an identified gunman killed 5 people and committed suicide after committing the crime, say reports.

According to a report published in NDTV, the killer first shot his wife and a man at a trucking company in Bakersfield, California and killed another man nearby the company and later, he eliminated 2 more people.

“He commandeered a vehicle before he killed himself when he was confronted by a sheriff’s deputy,” Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood said.

The California police recovered a pistol from the crime scene and dead bodies of the deceased for the autopsy. The investigation of the case is underway and police is trying to find the reason that why this all started.

“Why so many people were involved and what was the connection between them, these are not random shootings,” Youngblood said.

