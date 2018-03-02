Foreign Minister of Pakistan Khawaja Asif asked Washington to strike a balance in its policy towards South Asia. The US can play a vital role in having a peaceful dialogue between Pakistan and India. Pakistan is ready for mediation between Afghan government and Taliban. Advocating that Pakistan will frame its foreign policy keeping in view the national interest, Asif said, "We will not sacrifice our national interest for the protection of the interest of the United States."

Pakistan on Thursday asked Washington to strike a balance in its policy towards South Asia if it was interested in having a dialogue between Pakistan and India. Pakistan said that it was ready for mediation between the Afghan government and Taliban. President of Afghanistan Ashraf Ghani while speaking at the second Kabul process conference said that his government was ready to recognise the Taliban as a political group and offered unconditional talks with the militant group to save the country. Foreign Minister of Pakistan Khawaja Asif told journalists, “The Afghan Taliban are a political entity and Pakistan supports the dialogue between the Afghan government and the Taliban.”

“The talks between the Taliban and the Afghan government are actually the discussion between two political forces and Pakistan will support it. Pakistan is also ready for one-on-one mediation with the Afghan Taliban,” Khawaja Asif mentioned. He added that Pakistan wants peace and stability in its neighbouring country while stressing that there was no military solution to the Afghan conflict.”The US can have an interest in Pak-India discussion, but therefore it should create some balance in its South Asia policy,” Khawaja said. He also talked about the so-called “institutional interest” in Pakistan and said that practice of portraying interest of institutions as the greater national interest “will also be changed soon”.

Advocating that Pakistan will frame its foreign policy keeping in view the national interest, Khawaja Asif said, “We will not sacrifice our own interest for the protection of the interest of the United States.” “The effects of the 80s and the Musharraf era still exist, Pakistan will not make the same mistake now to keep American interest above its own interest,” he said. He was referring to the military government of General Zia-ul-Haq and General Parvez Musharraf that allied with the US respectively in 1980’s and after 9/11 to support it against erstwhile USSR and terrorism.

