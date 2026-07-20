US Soldier Killed While Detonating Iranian Drone in Iraq; Is the Middle East Conflict Escalating Further?

A US soldier was killed in northern Iraq while carrying out a controlled explosion of unexploded ordnance from a crashed Iranian drone, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed on Sunday. According to the official statement of the US military shared on X, this incident took place on July 18 when an operation was going on to safely destroy explosives which were left behind by a downed Iranian one-way attack drone.

Another US soldier was also injured in the blast. However, the injury was minor, and the soldier is receiving medical treatment. The identities of the soldiers have not been made public. CENTCOM said it would release further details only after their families have been informed.

US Military Death Toll Rises to 17

The latest incident has pushed the number of confirmed American military deaths since the conflict began on February 28 to 17. CENTCOM also said that unidentified human remains were found at another location linked to missing US service members. Officials are currently working to verify the identity of those remains before sharing more information.

The death in Iraq came just a day after two American service members were killed in Jordan while defending against a large-scale attack involving Iranian ballistic missiles and drones.

US Launches Eighth Straight Night of Airstrikes on Iran

Following the deaths of the US troops in Jordan, Washington continued its military response. The US carried out its eighth consecutive night of strikes on Iran on Sunday. CENTCOM said the attacks were aimed at punishing Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), which it blamed for launching the attacks that killed American soldiers in Jordan. The latest strikes mark another escalation in the growing military confrontation between the two countries.

Iran Responds With Fresh Attacks on US Bases

Iran quickly hit back after the US strikes. Iran’s military said it attacked with drones two U.S. military bases in Kuwait. Iran said the strikes targeted an ammunition depot at Camp Udairi and Patriot radar systems at Ali Al Salem Air Base.

Bahrain’s military said, meanwhile, it intercepted and destroyed several Iranian aerial attacks, accusing Tehran of targeting civilian areas. Iranian missile on its way to the port city of Aqaba was intercepted by Israeli and Jordanian forces, leading to air raid sirens in Jordan.

Another attack was reported on one of Kuwait’s power and desalination plants. Officials said the facility was hit for the second day in a row, then caught fire.

US-Iran War Update: Israel Signals Bigger Military Role

Israel has also indicated that it could play a larger role in the ongoing conflict. An Israeli military official said the country is preparing to receive additional US aerial refuelling aircraft. The move suggests that the United States is strengthening its military presence in the region and preparing for extended operations if needed.

Although Israel has not directly joined the latest US strikes on Iran, it has already hosted several American refuelling aircraft.

US-Iran War: Tehran Issues Fresh Warning to Washington

On Saturday, Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei warned that the United States would face an “unforgettable lesson” if it continued its attacks. He also dismissed an agreement signed by US President Donald Trump, calling it “worthless and invalid.” With both sides continuing military operations and exchanging warnings, concerns are growing that the conflict could widen further across the Middle East.