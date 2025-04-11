Home
Saturday, April 12, 2025
US Space Force Commander Removed After JD Vance Trip To Greenland

Colonel Susan Myers, the top officer at the US Space Force base in Greenland, has been removed from her command. The dismissal came shortly after a visit from Vice President JD Vance to the Pituffik Space Base in March.

Colonel Susan Myers, the top officer at the US Space Force base in Greenland, has been removed from her command. The dismissal came shortly after a visit from Vice President JD Vance to the Pituffik Space Base in March.

The Pentagon cited a “loss of trust and confidence” in her leadership as the reason behind her firing. However, officials refrained from offering any further details about the specific cause for her removal.

Tensions Sparked by Remarks and Response

What’s known is that Colonel Myers sent an internal email questioning Vice President Vance’s public comments made during his trip. Vance had criticized Denmark for not doing enough to defend Greenland from “very aggressive incursions from Russia, and from China and other countries.”

In her message to fellow personnel, Myers responded by saying, “I do not presume to understand current politics, but what I do know is the concerns of the US administration discussed by Vice President Vance on Friday are not reflective of Pituffik Space Base.”

While the email wasn’t public, it reportedly made its way up the chain of command, prompting backlash and eventually her dismissal.

A Broader Pattern Under Trump’s Administration

Colonel Myers’ removal isn’t an isolated case. Since President Donald Trump returned to the White House in January, the Pentagon has seen a wave of high-level dismissals. Several senior officers have either been fired or forced to resign.

This includes the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, a top Navy admiral, and even senior legal advisors in the military.

Most recently, Vice Admiral Shoshana Chatfield, who held a significant position in NATO, was also relieved of her duties.

Military Faces Pressure Amid Shifting Political Lines

Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell confirmed the administration’s stance in a post on X, stating, “Actions to undermine the chain of command or to subvert President Trump’s agenda will not be tolerated at the Department of Defense.”

Historically, the US military has maintained a clear line between military service and politics. Officers have long been expected to serve the Constitution rather than any political figure or party.

But with recent developments, that boundary appears increasingly blurred.

Greenland, a long-time Danish territory, has been a point of interest for Trump since his previous term, when he controversially suggested the US should consider buying the island due to its strategic importance.

ALSO READ: Xi Jinping And Lula Strengthen China-Brazil Ties, Eyeing Trump’s Trade Policies

 

