The United States has reaffirmed its commitment to counterterrorism cooperation with India following the extradition of Tahawwur Rana, a key conspirator in the 2008 Mumbai attacks. His return marks a significant step in India’s pursuit of justice for the deadly assault that left 166 people dead.

The United States has reiterated its commitment to combating global terrorism in partnership with India following the extradition of Tahawwur Hussain Rana, a key conspirator in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks.

Tahawwur Rana Extradited

On April 9, Washington handed over Rana, 64, to Indian authorities to face charges related to his alleged role in planning and facilitating the deadly assault that left 166 people dead, including six Americans.

“The United States has long supported India’s efforts to ensure those responsible for these attacks are brought to justice,” said US State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce, as reported by ANI.

She added that the move was in line with past commitments made by Washington, emphasizing, “As President Trump has said, the United States and India will continue to work together to combat the global scourge of terrorism. He is in their possession, and we are very proud of that dynamic.”

Extradition and NIA’s Investigation

Following his extradition, Rana was placed under 18-day custody by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), India’s top counterterrorism body.

“Rana will remain in NIA custody for 18 days, during which time the agency will question him in detail in order to unravel the complete conspiracy behind the deadly 2008 attacks,” said an official statement from the NIA after the court’s order.

Investigators aim to extract more details about his ties to terrorist groups and his role in coordinating logistics for the attack.

Who Is Tahawwur Rana and What Was His Role in 26/11?

Rana, a Pakistani-born Canadian citizen, is accused of conspiring with David Coleman Headley (alias Daood Gilani) and operatives of designated terrorist organizations, including Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Harkat-ul-Jihadi Islami (HUJI), to execute the three-day siege of Mumbai.

The November 26, 2008 attack saw 10 Pakistani terrorists infiltrate India’s financial capital via the Arabian Sea, launching coordinated strikes on multiple high-profile locations:

Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus railway station

Taj Mahal Palace Hotel

Oberoi Trident Hotel

Nariman House (a Jewish community center)

The assault lasted for nearly 60 hours, leaving 238 others injured and sending shockwaves across the world.

